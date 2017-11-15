Gov. Cuomo’s Dangerous Mental Health Care System being Exposed by Whistle-Blower in Federal Court

Jonathan Carey "Champion for the Disabled" Born September 12,1993 Killed by caregivers on February 15,2007

NY Times Whistle-Blower, Jeffrey Monsour, who is a voice for the voiceless, cannot be silenced in federal court.

Jeffrey Monsour is a hero, he is an amazing person, and he is a strong voice and defender for the voiceless and the defenseless- he cannot be silenced.” — Michael Carey

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to look the other way as his extremely dangerous and deadly mental health care system is being exposed in federal court. At the same time, State attorney’s from the New York State Attorney General’s office go over the top trying everything imaginable to stop and silence Mr. Monsour further to squelch the truth and evidence from the jury. Jeffrey Monsour is a famous New York Times Whistle-Blower who was a huge part of exposing major systemic problems happening behind closed doors in the massive award winning NY Times "Abused and Used" investigative reporting series http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html. The first report featured Mr. Monsour and how State documents he obtained through Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests revealed a pattern of protecting abusers and moving them from group home to group home http://www.nytimes.com/2011/03/13/nyregion/13homes.html. These horrific practices protected abusers and pedophiles and is almost the exact same game plan used by the Catholic Church that was exposed by the Boston Globe http://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/specials/schaeffer.

The federal trial started yesterday in Syracuse, NY at the federal courthouse on the 11th floor in Courtroom #5 and set to resume today at 8:30 AM. Jeffrey Monsour will be back on the stand first thing speaking the truth about very bad and outright evil things being done in the dark that endanger our most vulnerable. Super Lawyer, Robert Sadowski hit a grand slam in his opening statements to the jury, reminding everyone of the horrors of Willowbrook and that this federal court case is about the defenseless and holding abusers accountable. Geraldo Rivera was a young reporter at the time and became famous because of the rampant abuse and neglect of people with disabilities at the infamous Willowbrook State Institution.

Here are some of the extremely powerful opening statements by Robert Sadowski;

“This case is really about the people with disabilities. Mr. Monsour became the voice for the voiceless; he took up their cause, to keep them safe from abuse.”

“Mr. Monsour’s life goal is to stand up and speak for the disabled, he is their voice.”

“Why would not the State Office of People with Developmental Disabilities laud his efforts to stop the discrimination?”

“Mr. Monsour saw wide-spread problems and in his free time he made FOIL requests that revealed that the State of New York was protecting abusive staff.”

“So why isn’t Mr. Monsour treated like a hero?”

Everyone in the courtroom knew of the significance of this whistle-blower case, it is about safety and lives; it’s about the future of people with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, developmental disabilities and every other type of disability. You could have heard a pin drop in the courtroom; it was that powerful, only to be followed up by the State claiming there was no evidence. Mr. Sadowski then began to lay out the overwhelming evidence and documents against the State.

Lawyers for the State from the New York State Attorney General’s office go crazy, objecting to almost everything and try to conceal documents, key evidence and silence other voices and witnesses from being seen or heard by the Jury. The State fought hard and tragically was successful to silence another voice for the vulnerable from being heard by the jury, Michael Carey, who advocates for the disabled and their families since his son Jonathan was killed in State care in 2007.

One thing is for sure, Mr. Monsour has suffered unbelievable damages over many years of blatant retaliation for being a whistle-blower. Mr. Monsour should have long ago been promoted, Governor Andrew Cuomo promised it in 2012. State attorneys have done everything possible to keep key evidence out that link Attorney General Cuomo and now Governor Cuomo to the gross negligence.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers