Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market on the basis of Product Type (Penicillins, Fluoroguinolones, Aminoglycosides, Tetracyclines, Fluoroguinolones, Macrolides, Sulfonamides, Lincosamides, Cephalosporins and Others), Delivery Type (Premixes, Oral Powder, Oral Solution, Injections and Others); By Type of Animals (Farm Animals, Companion Animals), By Region (North America, Europe, Europe and Others) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India and Japan).

Over the recent years, the global Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials industry has been driven by the rising demand for animal derived food products and increasing healthcare expenditure on pets due to rising pet ownership. Globally, the growth in Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials market is driven by growing middle class population.

According to research report “Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Analysis - Product Type, Delivery Type, Type of Animals, Company Analysis, Regional and Country Analysis (2017-2022)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.24% by value during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in animal population and rising trend of pet ownership among growing middle class income group coupled with rising awareness of animal health.

Among the type, Tetracycline accounts for the major market share and anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large animal population base, growing trend of pet humanization and expanding middle class income group.

The report titled, “Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Analysis - Product Type, Delivery Type, Type of Animals, Company Analysis, Regional and Country Analysis (2017-2022) – By Product Type (Penicillins, Fluoroguinolones, Aminoglycosides, Tetracyclines, Fluoroguinolones, Macrolides, Sulfonamides, Lincosamides, Cephalosporins, Others), By Delivery Type (Premixes, Oral Powder, Oral Solution, Injections and Others), By Type of Animals (Farm Animals, Companion Animals)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global animal antibiotics & antimicrobials market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, By Value

By Product Type - Penicillins, Fluoroguinolones, Aminoglycosides, Tetracyclines, Fluoroguinolones, Macrolides, Sulfonamides, Lincosamides, Cephalosporins and Others)

By Delivery Type - Premixes, Oral Powder, Oral Solution, Injections, Others

By Type of Animals - Farm Animals, Companion Animals

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, By Value

Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market, By Product, By Value

Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market, By Delivery Type, By Value

Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market, By Type of Animals, By Value

Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market, By Value

Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market, By Product Type, By Value

Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market, By Delivery Type, By Value

Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market, By Type of Animals, By Value

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Policy and Regulation, Company Analysis – Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Ceva Sante Animale, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis, Inc.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

