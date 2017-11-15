There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,955 in the last 365 days.

Improving Access to Innovative Paediatric Medicines

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paediatric Clinical Trials 2018 recognises the continuing need for education amongst Clinical Research Professionals responsible for the activities at the research site or institution. Next year's event will focus on assisting Research Professionals in improving their skills and their understanding of the responsibilities of conducting clinical research in the paediatric population.

Through a series of presentations, practical applications and a supporting workshop facilitated by clinical research professionals, information will be presented and discussed regarding the new methodological tools for paediatric extrapolation guidance.

At the end of the two-day conference, attendees should be able to:

• Identify the unique challenges of conducting clinical trials in a paediatric setting
• Evaluate the challenges of off label use in the paediatric population
• Understand the unique regulatory requirements for paediatric trials
• Analyse the critical pathways in paediatric research program planning
• Explore the challenges of paediatric research in different therapeutic areas
• Examine approaches to patient recruitment in paediatric research
• Discover strategies to retain paediatric participants
• Describe the process of minimising risk through good clinical practices
• Review the process for identifying outcome measures in paediatric research studies
• Explore advancements in technology being used for clinical trials and data collection for paediatric drug development

Paediatric Clinical Trials 2018 will also be accompanied by an interactive post-conference workshop, running on Wednesday 21st March:

Paediatric Regulations Explained – From PIP to Reward | 08.30 – 12.30
Leader: Geneviève Michaux, Member of the Brussels and Paris Bar, Partner, Mayer Brown Europe-Brussels LLP

For more information about the must-attend meeting please visit: www.paediatric-trials.co.uk
For those interested in registering, there is currently a £400 early bird discount available for all registrations made before 30th November 2017.

Paediatric Clinical Trials
19th – 20th March 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
www.paediatric-trials.co.uk/EIN
#SMiPCT18

