Improving Access to Innovative Paediatric Medicines
Through a series of presentations, practical applications and a supporting workshop facilitated by clinical research professionals, information will be presented and discussed regarding the new methodological tools for paediatric extrapolation guidance.
At the end of the two-day conference, attendees should be able to:
• Identify the unique challenges of conducting clinical trials in a paediatric setting
• Evaluate the challenges of off label use in the paediatric population
• Understand the unique regulatory requirements for paediatric trials
• Analyse the critical pathways in paediatric research program planning
• Explore the challenges of paediatric research in different therapeutic areas
• Examine approaches to patient recruitment in paediatric research
• Discover strategies to retain paediatric participants
• Describe the process of minimising risk through good clinical practices
• Review the process for identifying outcome measures in paediatric research studies
• Explore advancements in technology being used for clinical trials and data collection for paediatric drug development
Paediatric Clinical Trials 2018 will also be accompanied by an interactive post-conference workshop, running on Wednesday 21st March:
Paediatric Regulations Explained – From PIP to Reward | 08.30 – 12.30
Leader: Geneviève Michaux, Member of the Brussels and Paris Bar, Partner, Mayer Brown Europe-Brussels LLP
Paediatric Clinical Trials
19th – 20th March 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
www.paediatric-trials.co.uk/EIN
#SMiPCT18
