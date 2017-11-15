Global Knee & Hip Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2021

Global Therapeutic Landscape of Knee & Hip Market 2017

Knee and hip are complex joints in the body. The knee joins the thigh bone (femur) to the shin bone (tibia), whereas the hip joint is a ball-socket synovial joint formed between the os coxa (hip bone) and the femur. To treat knee and hip disorders, implants and surgeries are performed so as to keep the chronic pain at bay and help permit a good level of activity.

Hip joint supports the motion of the human body and is responsible for supporting the body weight. The need for hip replacement arises due to problems like arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, development dysplasia or a fracture possibly. Whereas, the need for knee replacement arises due to disorders like tendinitis, gout, dislocation or meniscus tears.

The global knee & hip market is mature and is experiencing rapid innovations, especially in the knee segment. Knee & hip market of the US is the largest market globally because of its strong dynamics and a great scope of innovation in the region. The growth factors of the global market include rise in elderly population, simplification of minimal-invasive surgery, growth in the emerging economies, and rise in ageing demographics. The market is trending with innovation of new technologies and therapies, growth of knee & hip care centers, and use of robotics in replacement surgeries.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global knee & hip market. It also covers the regional aspect of the market in detail. The top notch players in the market exhibit a very close competition. The report profiles Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Market Overview

1.1 Knee

1.2 Knee Surgery

1.3 Hip

1.4 Hip Surgery

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Orthopedics Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Orthopedics Market by Segment

2.3 Global Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Knee & Hip Market by Segment

2.4.1 Global Knee Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Global Hip Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Knee & Hip Market by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The US Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Value

3.2 The US Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Volume

3.3 The US Knee & Hip Market Value by Segment

3.4 The US Knee Market

3.4.1 The US Knee Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 The US Knee Market Forecast by Volume

3.4.3 The US Knee Market by Type

3.4.4 The US Primary Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Value & Volume

3.4.5 The US Revision Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Value & Volume

3.4.6 The US Unicompartmental Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Value & Volume

3.5 The US Hip Market

3.5.1 The US Hip Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 The US Hip Market Forecast by Volume

3.5.3 The US Hip Market by Type

3.5.4 The US Primary Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Value & Volume

3.5.5 The US Primary Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Type

3.5.6 The US Revision Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Value & Volume

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adult Population in the US

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.1.3 Growing Knee and Hip Market in Emerging Economies

4.1.4 Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.5 Escalating Obese Population

4.1.6 Rise in Global Aging Demographics

4.2 Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Introduction of New Technologies & Therapies

4.2.2 Advancements in Knee & Hip Replacement Surgeries

4.2.3 Growth of Knee and Hip Care at Surgery Centers

4.2.4 Robotics Adoption in Knee & Hip Procedures

4.3 Challenges and Issues

4.3.1 Tough Regulatory Approvals

4.3.2 Restricted Reimbursements

4.3.3 High Cost of Surgeries and Therapies

4.3.4 Lack of Trained Healthcare Workers

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Knee & Hip Market

5.1.1 Market Share Comparison

