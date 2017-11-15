Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On -“Gum Market 2017: Global Analysis by Key Players – Mars, Mondelēz International, Perfetti Van Melle, Lotte”

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Gum Market 2017

Gum is a confectionery product designed to freshen breath. This confectionery product contains a gum base, sweeteners, flavors, colors, and others. Gums are typically classified as chewing gums and bubble gums, and sugared gums and sugar-free gums. Gums are generally breath-freshening items available in varied sizes like pellets, lozenges, and strips in tasty flavors to attract all consumer groups: Children, teenagers, and adults. The sales for gums is largely dependent on consumer impulse. Thus, modern retailers place bubble gums; teeth whitening gums; and chewing gums at cash/billing counters in supermarkets/hypermarkets. Various studies validate that gums constitute one of the largest categories to be purchased at checkout zone, followed by cigarettes and tobacco products. In addition to this, the demand for sugar-free and teeth whitening gums and gums that prevent tooth decay are increasing globally.

The analysts forecast the global gum market to grow at a CAGR of 1.08% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gum market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482092-global-gum-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Gum Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Mars

• Mondelēz International

• Perfetti Van Melle

• Lotte

Other prominent vendors

• Arcor

• Verve (Glee Gum)

• The PUR Company

• Peppersmith

• Focus Nutrition

• Xlear

• Cloetta

• Colombina

• EZAKI GLICO

• Ferrara Candy Company

• Meiji Holdings

• MORINAGA & CO

• Hershey

Market driver

• New product launches

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Decline in smoking rates impacting the consumption of gums

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing demand for functional gums

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2482092-global-gum-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Global confectionery market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global gum market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Global chewing gum market

• Global bubble gum market

PART 07: Market segmentation by product ingredient

• Global sugar-free gum market

• Global sugared gum market

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

• Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores

• Independent retailers and drug stores

• Others

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Gums market in EMEA

• Gums market in Americas

• Gums market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries

• US

• China

• Japan

• France

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Growing demand for functional gums

• Increasing usage of natural ingredients in gums

• Increasing demand for organic gums

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive assessment

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• Mars

• Mondelēz International

• Perfetti Van Melle

• Lotte

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued