Attendee List released for SMi’s #MilSocialMedia 2017
Opening in three weeks, the event has attracted a network of marketing experts and digital platform gurus operating within the sector. The current attendee list showcases delegations from all over the world including Afghanistan, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Netherlands, Singapore, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA.
Featuring an agenda of 17 presentations, a very topical panel debate and discussion, two exclusive workshops and dedicated networking sessions, SMi’s Social Media within the Defence & Military sector is the only event with a focus on how the defence and military sector is weaving social media into commercial and tactical operations.
The show will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations led by experts from global military forces as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation.
Simultaneously, the event will also showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.
Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
