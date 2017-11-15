Global Digital Signage Market 2017 Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Digital Signage Market on the basis of Product Type (Kiosks, Digital Menu Boards, Digital Bill Boards, Digital Sign Boards); By Offering Type (Hardware, Software and Services); By Hardware Type (Displays, Media Players, Projectors, Mount and Other Accessories ); By End User Sector(Retail, Healthcare and Banking, Education and Corporate, Transportation, Hospitality and Restaurants and Others); By Region-North America, Europe, APAC, ROW and By Country- United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, China, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.
Over the recent years, the global digital signage industry has been growing rapidly as advertising industry has been witnessing the rapid growth. Globally, the growth in the digital signage market is driven by rising demand of digital signage by retail sector.
According to research report, “Global Digital Signage Market Analysis By Product, Offering, Hardware, End User Industry - By Region, By Country (2017-2022)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.21% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by rising technical advancements in the displays along with declining hardware cost.
Among the regions, Asia is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising urbanization, internet penetration, rising disposable incomes as well as investments by foreign companies.
The report titled, “Global Digital Signage Market Analysis By Product, Offering, Hardware, End User Industry - By Region, By Country (2017-2022) - By Product (Kiosks, Digital Bill Boards, Digital Menu Boards, Digital Sign Boards), By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Hardware (Displays, Media Players, Projectors, Mount), By End User (Retail, Healthcare & Banking, Education & Corporate, Transportation, Hospitality & Restaurants, Others)”, has covered and analysed the potential of digital signage market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global digital signage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
By Product Type - Kiosks, Digital Bill Boards, Digital Menu Boards, Digital Sign Boards
By Offering - Hardware, Software, Services
By Hardware - Displays, Media Players, Projectors, Mount
By End User Industry - Retail, Healthcare & Banking, Education & Corporate, Transportation, Hospitality & Restaurants, Others
Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
By Product Type - Kiosks, Digital Bill Boards, Digital Menu Boards, Digital Sign Boards
By Offering - Hardware, Software, Services
By Hardware - Displays, Media Players, Projectors, Mount
By End User Industry - Retail, Healthcare & Banking, Education & Corporate, Transportation, Hospitality & Restaurants, Others
Country Analysis – United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, China, Japan, Brazil, UAE, South Africa, U.S., Canada) (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
By Product Type - Kiosks, Digital Bill Boards, Digital Menu Boards, Digital Sign Boards
By Offering - Hardware, Software, Services
By Hardware - Displays, Media Players, Projectors, Mount
By End User Industry - Retail, Healthcare & Banking, Education & Corporate, Transportation, Hospitality & Restaurants, Others
Other Report Highlights
Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges
Policy and Regulation
Company Analysis – Samsung Electronics, LG Display, NEC Display Solutions, Sharp Corporation, Broad Sign International, Cisco, Omni Vex Corporation, Daktronics, Philips, Panasonic
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
Table of Contents
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Strategic Recommendation
Digital Signage Market Outlook
Global Digital Signage Market: Growth and Forecast
Global Digital Signage Market- By Product Type
Global Digital Signage Market- By Offering Type
Global Digital Signage Market- By Hardware Type
Global Digital Signage Market - By End User Sector
Global Digital Signage System Market – Regional Analysis
Global Digital Signage Market Dynamics
Market Trends
Competitive Landscape
Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
SWOT Analysis
Company Profiles
17.1. Samsung
17.2. LG Display
17.3. NEC Display Solutions
17.4. Sharp Corporation
17.5. Philips
17.6. Broadsign International
17.7. Panasonic Corporation
17.8. Omni Vex Corporation
17.9. Cisco Systems
17.10. Daktronics
Continuous…
