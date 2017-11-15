Areas Of Poor Diet And Water-Borne Infections Make Africa And APAC Attractive For Hematology Drug Manufacturers

Hematology Drugs Market By Region

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa and Asia Pacific are the fastest-growing regions for sales of drugs to treat blood disorders such as anemia and conditions related to sickle cell disease. The African market is tiny but the world's fastest-growing outside Asia Pacific. Worth only 2.5% of the global total in 2010, its year on year growth averaging 9% will have brought it to a share of over 3% by 2020. Asia Pacific's growth in this market is even more remarkable at nearly 12% a year, growth which will bring it by 2020 to account for over 20% of world sales. Slower growth in the other big regions, however, means that the market as a whole is growing only at just over 6% a year.

Within Africa, hematology drugs represent just over 4% of the pharma market, about the same proportion as they do globally; in Asia Pacific they account for a slightly lower 3.5%.

Hematology drugs are used to treat diseases such as anemia, conditions related to sickle cell disease, rare genetic disorders and other related diseases. Major hematology drugs include albumin, epoetin, zoladex, and hyskon.

Some of these diseases are particularly prevalent among certain gene pools; others are related to poor diet or water-borne infections. Most of these conditions apply in parts of both Africa and Asia Pacific.

The global market for hematology drugs is fragmented: nearly three-quarters of sales are attributable to small or medium-sized pharma companies. The market leader is Danish company Novo Nordisk, followed by the UK's Shire and Germany's Bayer.

One of the trends shaping the market is a use of tranexamic acid to cut down post-partum bleeding deaths. Tranexamic acid is increasingly being used to prevent postpartum hemorrhage (blood loss of over 500 ml or 1,000 ml within 24 hours of childbirth) due to its cheap price and wide availability. Tranexamic acid is an antifibrinolytic drug that helps in reducing bleeding in surgical and trauma patients, including women with postpartum hemorrhage. In April 2017, WOMAN (World Maternal Antifibrinolytic), an international, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial including over 20,000 women from 193 hospitals in 21 countries, found that using tranexamic acid within three hours of childbirth lowered death from bleeding by 31% and reduced the need for laparotomy (emergency bleeding control surgery) by 36%, as compared to placebo.

