Steel Market 2017 Global Key Players, Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2020

Steel - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2020

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

Global Steel industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2011-15, and forecast to 2020). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Findings

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global steel market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Reasons to Buy

Key Highlights

The steel market consists of the production of crude steel in the stated country or region.

Crude steel production refers to the production of the first solid steel products upon solidification of liquid steel. It includes ingots (in conventional mills) and semis (in modern mills with continuous casting facilities). Crude steel also includes liquid steel, which goes into the production of steel castings.

Market values have been calculated using appropriate regional annual average steel prices.

Market shares reflect volumes of steel produced by a company in a respective market.

Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2015 exchange rates.

The global steel market had total revenues of $754,030.6m in 2015, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -11.2% between 2011 and 2015.

Market production volumes increased with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% between 2011 and 2015, to reach a total of 1,548.3 million metric tons in 2015

Global steel demand over the next decade will mainly depend on the emerging economies. The steel market has been dominated by China, accounting for around half of the global market value and volume. It is the largest producer and consumer of steel.

