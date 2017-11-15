Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast by 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Geophysical Services and Equipment Market 2017 Global Analysis Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.
PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geophysical Services and Equipment Market:
Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of Services (Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition and Image Processing) and Equipment, By Region-North America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA, Russia; By Country—USA, Canada, Russia, Norway, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Rest of Asia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA.
Improvement in the crude oil and gas price with rising demand of energy across the developed and emerging regions is backing the growth in Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market. Additionally, maturation of old hydrocarbon reserves and fall in rig counts would impel to grow the exploration activities that will drive the geophysical services and equipment market across various regions.
According to research report, “Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” global market is projected to turnaround and display a sustainable growth represented by a CAGR of over 2.14% during 2017 – 2022, primarily driven by rising exploration activities. The Geophysical Service and Equipment market is expected to lead the market in the forecast period. Among the regions, LAMEA accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is also projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising investment in exploration and upstream segment and increasing demand of oil and gas.
The report titled, “Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Segment (Services , Equipment), By Services (Multi-client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing), By Equipment, By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA, Russia), By Country (US, Canada, Russia, UK, Norway, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, India)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2494021-global-geophysical-services-and-equipment-market-opportunities-and-forecast-2017-2022
Scope of the Report
Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
Geophysical Service and Equipment Market
By Services Type - Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing, Equipment
By Equipment
Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA and Russia (Actual Period: 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
Geophysical Service and Equipment Market
By Services Type - Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing, Equipment
By Equipment
Country Analysis - USA, Canada, Russia, Norway, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Rest of Asia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA (Actual Period: 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
Geophysical Service and Equipment Market
By Services Type - Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing, Equipment
By Equipment
Other Report Highlights
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
SWOT Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Company Analysis - CGG, Schlumberger (Western Geco), PGS, Polarcus, SpectrumGeo, Seabird Exploration, TGS, Geospace Technologies, ION Geophysical, Fugro, EMGS, BGP Inc.
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2494021-global-geophysical-services-and-equipment-market-opportunities-and-forecast-2017-2022
Table of Contents
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Strategic Recommendations
Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook, Year-2017
Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market
Geophysical Service and Equipment Outlook
Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market - Segment Breakdown
Russia Geophysical Services and Equipment Market
North America Geophysical Services and Equipment Market
Europe Geophysical Services and Equipment Market
Asia Pacific Geophysical Services and Equipment Market
Latin America Middle East Africa (LAMEA) Geophysical Services and Equipment Market
Market Dynamics
Market Trends
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis –Geophysical Market
SWOT Analysis –Graphene Battery Market
Competitive Landscape
Company Analysis
19.1. C.G.G
19.2. Schlumberger
19.3. P.G.S
19.4. Polarcus
19.5. SpectrumGeo
19.6. Seabird Exploration
19.7. TGS
19.8. Geospace Technologies
19.9. Ion Geophysical
19.10. EMGS
19.11. BGP Inc.
19.12. Geokinetics
19.13. FugroList of Figures
Continuous…
Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2494021
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here