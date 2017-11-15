Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 “Research To Its Database.

This report studies the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market, analyzes and researches the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 

China Telecom. 
China Mobile Ltd. 
Verizon Communications Inc. 
AT&T Inc. 
Vodafone Group plc 
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation 
Softbank Group Corp. 
Deutsche Telekom AG 
Telefonica S.A. 
America Movil

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Less than 50 Mbps 
50 to 100 Mbps 
100 Mbps to 1 Gbps 
1 Gbps to 10 Gbps

Market segment by Application, Fiber To The Home (FTTH) can be split into 
Internet TV 
VoIP 
Interactive Gaming 
VPN on Broadband 
Virtual Private LAN Service 
Remote Education 
Smart Home Application

           

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) 
1.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Overview 
1.1.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market by Type 
1.3.1 Less than 50 Mbps 
1.3.2 50 to 100 Mbps 
1.3.3 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps 
1.3.4 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps 
1.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Internet TV 
1.4.2 VoIP 
1.4.3 Interactive Gaming 
1.4.4 VPN on Broadband 
1.4.5 Virtual Private LAN Service 
1.4.6 Remote Education 
1.4.7 Smart Home Application

2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 China Telecom. 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 China Mobile Ltd. 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Verizon Communications Inc. 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 AT&T Inc. 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Vodafone Group plc 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Softbank Group Corp. 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Deutsche Telekom AG 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 

………..CONTINUED

