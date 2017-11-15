Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market
Description
This report studies the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market, analyzes and researches the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
China Telecom.
China Mobile Ltd.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Vodafone Group plc
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation
Softbank Group Corp.
Deutsche Telekom AG
Telefonica S.A.
America Movil
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Less than 50 Mbps
50 to 100 Mbps
100 Mbps to 1 Gbps
1 Gbps to 10 Gbps
Market segment by Application, Fiber To The Home (FTTH) can be split into
Internet TV
VoIP
Interactive Gaming
VPN on Broadband
Virtual Private LAN Service
Remote Education
Smart Home Application
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Fiber To The Home (FTTH)
1.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Overview
1.1.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market by Type
1.3.1 Less than 50 Mbps
1.3.2 50 to 100 Mbps
1.3.3 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps
1.3.4 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps
1.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Internet TV
1.4.2 VoIP
1.4.3 Interactive Gaming
1.4.4 VPN on Broadband
1.4.5 Virtual Private LAN Service
1.4.6 Remote Education
1.4.7 Smart Home Application
2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 China Telecom.
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 China Mobile Ltd.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Verizon Communications Inc.
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 AT&T Inc.
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Vodafone Group plc
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Softbank Group Corp.
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Deutsche Telekom AG
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
………..CONTINUED
