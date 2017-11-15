Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On -“Australia Mobile Market 2017 Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2021”

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Australia - Mobile Market 2017

Australia is a world leader in the 4G and 5G mobile market ecosystemThe Australian mobile market is dominated by the three major mobile network operators (MNO) Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone (VHA). There is also a significant number of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) in Australia.

Increasingly in an era leaning further to mobile data than voice, mobile networks must offer sufficient performance for customers. The three LTE networks operated by Optus, Telstra and Vodafone have developed rapidly during the past three years as these players strive to provide an infrastructure capable of meeting customer demand for mobile broadband services.

These MNOs have invested in spectrum and network upgrades to bolster network capacity, while the geographic extension of LTE will see wider take-up from consumers in coming years. Given that about 90% of all mobile device sales are now smartphones, the growth in mobile data traffic is increasing rapidly.



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2485184-australia-mobile-market-overview-statistics-forecasts-and-analyses



5G represents the next evolution in mobile technologies. It is expected to support an immense increase in data rates, at 1Gb/s and higher, reduce latency and enable networks to connect a vast number of devices.

5G is only one element of a larger ecosystem that includes broadband access, Internet of Things (IoT), M2M, cloud computing, data centres and data analytics. Only when 5G is deployed within that broader ecosystem will operators be able to reap the benefits of this new technology.

Mobile broadband usage in particular has taken off during the last few years, a trend which will continue in the wake of the marketing of a wide range of affordable and more capable devices, and of LTE population coverage which by 2017 had reached about 98%.

Key developments:

MNVO Amaysim announced the launch of its NBN products.

Telstra started to roll out new next-gen optical tech in its underlying transmission network.

Telstra and Ericsson are actively working to build momentum in the LTE-Broadcast global ecosystem.

Telstra has claimed a world first with the launch of a live LTE network capable of supporting 1Gbps peak download speeds.

Optus took a step towards 5G switching on 4.5G network services across a suburb in NSW.

4.5G and 5G are the new frontiers linked to wearable device communications and other IoT and M2M activities.Companies mentioned in this report:

SingTel, Vodafone, 3, VHA, Optus, Telstra, MeU Mobile; Amaysim, Woolworths, Crazy Johns, JB HiFi, Hutchison Australia, 3, NBN, Virgin Mobile, Aldi Mobile; Lebara, Kogan Mobile, Red Bull Mobile, Macquarie Telecom, Pivotel, Apple, Nokia, BlackBerry, HTC, Google, Ericsson, Sony, Samsung.



Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2485184-australia-mobile-market-overview-statistics-forecasts-and-analyses



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. Mobile network operators and MNVOs

1.1 Mobile Operator Ecosystem Structure

1.2 Market Analyses and Emerging Trends

1.2.1 The rise of mobile data Services

1.2.2 Moving towards 5G and IoT

1.2.3 Cutting the fixed-line cord

1.3 Industry overview

1.3.1 International Comparisons

1.3.2 Mobile coverage black spots

1.3.3 Roaming

1.3.4 Mobile technology boosts productivity

1.4 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

1.4.1 Telstra

1.4.2 Optus

1.4.3 Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA)

1.5 Network technologies

1.5.1 HSPA-based services

1.5.2 Long-term Evolution (LTE)

1.5.3 2G services

1.5.4 NB-IoT

1.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

1.6.1 Market Definition

1.6.2 Market overview

1.6.3 Background developments in the MVNO market

1.6.4 Amaysim

1.6.5 Kogan Mobile

1.6.6 Aldi Mobile

1.6.7 Ovo Mobile

1.6.8 Lebara Mobile

1.6.9 Virgin Mobile

1.6.10 Woolworths Mobile

1.6.11 MeU Mobile

1.7 Closed MNVOs

1.7.1 Red Bull Mobile

1.8 Mobile resellers

1.8.1 Background information

1.8.2 Resellers on the Telstra network

1.8.3 Resellers on the Optus network

1.8.4 Resellers on the Vodafone network

2. Mobile subscribers, revenues and forecasts

2.1 Mobile subscriber statistics

2.1.1 Total Mobile subscribers and Market Forecast

2.1.2 Operator market shares and growth

2.1.3 Prepaid and postpaid subscribers by operator

2.1.4 2G, 3G and 4G subscribers

2.1.5 Wholesale market

2.1.6 International Comparisons

2.2 Mobile Services Revenues, Forecast and Market Analysis

2.3 Operator revenue statistics overview

2.3.1 Revenue by major operator

2.3.2 Revenue Market share and Trends by Operator

2.3.3 Revenue Trends by Service

2.4 Average revenue per user (ARPU)

2.4.1 Overview of ARPU

2.4.2 Blended ARPU

2.4.3 Prepaid and postpaid ARPU

3. Mobile broadband – statistics, LTE and 5G

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Mobile broadband to drive structural change

3.1.2 Mobile broadband slowly substitutes fixed services

3.2 Mobile broadband market statistics

3.2.1 Mobile broadband subscribers

3.2.2 Fixed wireless broadband market

3.3 High-speed mobile network Technology

3.3.1 High-speed packet access (HSPA) Background information

3.3.2 LTE Background information

3.3.3 Long-term Evolution (LTE)

3.3.4 VoLTE

3.3.5 Moving from 4G to 5G

3.3.6 5G developments

3.4 Mobile Blackspot Program

3.5 Overview of 4G frequency usage

3.6 State projects

4. Smartphones, Tablets and handset market

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Wearable technology

4.3 Smartphone data usage Statistics

4.4 Smartphone, tablet and handset statistics

4.4.1 Smartphone and other Device Ownership

4.4.2 Smartphone and tablet Shipments

4.4.3 Handset supplier market shares

4.4.4 Tablet sales falling

4.5 Market surveys

4.5.1 Smartphone Usage - 2017

4.5.2 Wearables and Smartphone Survey

4.5.3 Australian teenager smartphone usage

4.5.4 Mobile handset Usage Trends

4.5.5 Smartphones lead to higher data spend

4.5.6 Smartphone users are action buyers

4.5.7 Android remains the favoured operating system

4.5.8 Enterprise mobility market increasing in value

..…..Continued