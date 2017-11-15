School Furniture Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

School Furniture market size maintained the average annual growth rate of 3.40% from 12720 million $ in 2013 to 14070 million $ in 2016.

Global School Furniture Market

Description

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the School Furniture industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth. The past four years, Bis Report analysts believe that in the next few years, School Furniture market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021, the market size of the School Furniture will reach 17020 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.



Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact Bis Report

Herman Miller

HNI Corporation

KI

Steelcase

Ballen Panels

EDUMAX

FLEETWOOD GROUP

Hertz Furniture

Knoll

Smith System

VS

TRAYTON GROUP

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Wood, Metals, Plastic, Others,)

Industry Segmentation (Desks and Chairs, Bookcases, Dormitory Bed, Blackboards, Others)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

