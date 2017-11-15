Global Modular Construction Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Modular Construction Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular Construction Market:

Executive Summary

Modular construction is the type of prefabricated construction that involves major structures or components of construction built off-site generally at factories to be erected later on site on concrete foundation. The modular construction market is driven by various factors such as increasing FDI in construction in Asia-Pacific region, rise of pop ups and supportive government regulations and policies. The modular construction market has various constraints that hinder the growth of the market such as mobility and lack of marketing & awareness across the supply chain. The global modular construction market is expected to grow at 5.95% CAGR during the forecast period. In 2016, the market was led by Asia-Pacific region, with a 46.3% share, followed by North America with share of 27.6%.

The modular construction market has been segmented based on material, construction, product and application. On the basis of material, concrete segment accounted for the largest market share of 33.7% in 2016, with a market value of USD 35.1 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period. Based on construction, relocatable modular segment accounted for the largest market share of 73.2% in 2016, with a market value of USD 76.1 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. Based on product, roof & floors segment accounted for the largest market share of 41% in 2016, with a market value of USD 42.6 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period. Based on application, residential segment accounted for the largest market share of 47% in 2016, with a market value of USD 48.9 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2513570-global-modular-construction-market-trends-forecast-2017-2023

Regional Analysis

Europe is an important market for the global modular construction. Increasing up gradation of the existing infrastructure, rising environmental concerns and the growing interest in energy saving & cost benefit construction, are the factors driving the growth of the market in European region. Europe accounted for the market share of 15.1% in 2016, with a market value of USD 15.7 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. North America is the second largest region for the modular construction market. The North America modular construction market is driven by various factors such as consumer preference for green buildings and sustained investments in commercial real estate. The growing popularity of modular & panelised housing also provides the further boost to the market. North America accounted for the market share of 27.6% in 2016, with a market value of USD 28.7 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period

Key Players

The major players operating in this market, who have adopted these strategies are ACS Group (Spain), Skanska AB (Sweden), Komatsu Ltd (Japan), L&T (India), Balfour Beatty Plc. (U.K.), Kiewit Corporation (U.S.), Taisei Corporation (Japan), Red Sea Housing Services (Saudi Arabia), System House R & C Co. Ltd (Japan), Bouygues Construction (France) and others

The report for Modular Construction Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2513570-global-modular-construction-market-trends-forecast-2017-2023

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary 13

2 Introduction 15

2.1 Definition 15

2.2 Scope of the Study 15

2.3 Assumptions 15

2.4 Market Structure 16

3 Research Methodology 17

3.1 Research Process 17

3.2 Primary Research 18

3.3 Secondary Research 18

3.4 Market Size Estimation 18

3.5 Forecast Model 20

4 Market Dynamics 21

4.1 Drivers 21

4.1.1 Increasing FDI in construction in Asia-Pacific region 21

4.1.2 Rise of Pop Ups 22

4.1.3 Supportive Government Regulations And Policies 23

4.2 Restraints and Challenges 23

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness 23

4.2.2 Cost 23

4.2.3 Mobility 23

4.3 Opportunities 23

4.3.1 Energy Efficiency 23

4.3.2 Multinationals Adopting Modular Construction 24

4.3.3 Emerging Economies 24

5 Market Factor Analysis 25

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 25

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants 26

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 26

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers 26

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes 26

5.1.5 Rivalry 26

5.2 Value Chain Analysis 27

6 Global Modular Construction Market, By Material 28

6.1 Overview 29

6.1.1 Concrete 29

6.1.2 Steel 29

6.1.3 Plastic 29

6.1.4 Wood 29

7 Global Modular Construction Market, By Construction 32

7.1 Overview 33

7.1.1 Permanent Modular 33

7.1.2 Relocatable Modular 33

8 Global Modular Construction Market, By Product 35

8.1 Overview 36

8.1.1 Walls 36

8.1.2 Roof & Floors 36

8.1.3 Columns & Beams 36

9 Global Modular Construction Market, By Application 39

9.1 Overview 40

9.1.1 Residential 40

9.1.2 Commercial 40

9.1.3 Industrial 40

10 Global Modular Construction Market, By Region 43

10.1 Introduction 44

10.2 North America 46

10.2.1 U.S. 51

10.2.2 Canada 53

10.2.3 Mexico 55

10.3 Europe 58

10.3.1 Germany 63

10.3.2 U.K. 65

10.3.3 France 67

10.3.4 Spain 70

10.3.5 Italy 73

10.3.6 Rest of Europe 76

10.4 Asia-Pacific 78

10.4.1 China 84

10.4.2 Japan 86

10.4.3 India 88

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific 90

10.5 Rest of the World 92

10.5.1 Middle East 97

10.5.2 South America 99

10.5.3 Africa 102

Continuous…

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2513570