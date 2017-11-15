Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Dual-phase Steel Market 2017- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2022

Dual-phase Steel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dual-phase Steel Market 2017   

Description: 

In this report, the global Dual-phase Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Dual-phase Steel in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Global Dual-phase Steel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
ArcelorMittal 
Thyssenkrupp 
Swedish Steel（SSAB） 
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 
Baosteel Group 
Kobe Steel 
POSCO 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Hot-Rolled Dual-Phase Steel 
Cold Rolled Dual-Phase Steel 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Automotive 
Ship 
Aviation 
Others

Table of Contents:

Global Dual-phase Steel Market Research Report 2017 
1 Dual-phase Steel Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dual-phase Steel 
1.2 Dual-phase Steel Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Hot-Rolled Dual-Phase Steel 
1.2.4 Cold Rolled Dual-Phase Steel 
1.3 Global Dual-phase Steel Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Dual-phase Steel Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Automotive 
1.3.3 Ship 
1.3.4 Aviation 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Global Dual-phase Steel Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Dual-phase Steel (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Dual-phase Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.1.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.1.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.3 Global Dual-phase Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.4 Manufacturers Dual-phase Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type 
2.5 Dual-phase Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Dual-phase Steel Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Dual-phase Steel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

7 Global Dual-phase Steel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 ArcelorMittal 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Dual-phase Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Thyssenkrupp 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Thyssenkrupp Dual-phase Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Swedish Steel（SSAB） 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Swedish Steel（SSAB） Dual-phase Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Dual-phase Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Baosteel Group 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Baosteel Group Dual-phase Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Kobe Steel 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Kobe Steel Dual-phase Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 POSCO 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 POSCO Dual-phase Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

Continued…..

