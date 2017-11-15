Global Pasta Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Pasta Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Pasta is referred to as one of the staple dish prepared using flour and egg and is of Italian origin Pasta is made majorly made up of wheat flour and is now consumed all across the globe. Rising demand for convenience foods and escalating consumption of cross region cuisines is propelling the positive growth of this market.

Pasta market is segmented on the basis major ingredients, functionality, distribution channel, form, and type. On the basis of major ingredients, pasta market is segmented into wheat, rice, maize, chickpea and others. Wheat based pasta is evaluated to dominate the market during the forecast period and is identified to hold a share of more than 35% during the same period.

Furthermore, based on the functionality, the market is segmented into organic, gluten-free, and vegan pasta. Among these, organic pasta is identified to have a growth of more than 6% and is estimated to dominate the segment. On the basis of form, the pasta market is segmented into dried and fresh. Dried pasta is projected to dominate the market and is evaluated to grow at a CAGR of 6.02 % by 2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into store based and non-store based channels. Store based retail of pasta will dominate the market during the given period. Additionally, based on the type, pasta is segmented into spaghetti, penne, fettuccine and others. Spaghetti will dominate the pasta market and will account for a share of more than 35% during 2017.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the pasta market are Nestlé SA (Switzerland), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), The Unilever Group (Knorr) (U.K.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), Nissin Foods Co., Ltd (Hong Kong), Capital Foods Limited (India), ITC Limited (India).

Regional Analysis

The global Pasta market is “Spread across” can be used to increase the readability. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 5.72%. APAC will be the fastest growing region in pasta market, market value will grow at a CAGR of 6.22 % and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan and ASEAN countries. Latin American countries, offer ample expansion opportunities for major players. The high consumption of processed and convenience food products in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America and growing demand for ready to eat food products especially in China and India will support the market growth during the review period. Target Audience

Pasta manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings

Store based segment is anticipated to account the maximum market share in the Global pasta market throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The spaghetti segment is projected to register the higher growth rate (5.77%) during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

In Europe region Italy dominates the market, and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.72%

Regional and Country Analysis of Pasta Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, Global Pasta Market is projected to witness at the CAGR of 5.85% and it is projected to reach USD

32.78 Billion during the period of 2017 to 2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Italy

France

Germany

K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Thailand

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

Latin America

Middle East

Others

