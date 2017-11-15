Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Cumulative Capex is expected to reach $20.2 billion during 2017-2025
According to the report, the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles cumulative Capex is expected to reach $20.2 billion during 2017-2025
As an emerging technology, autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is a robot which travels underwater without requiring input from an operator. They are unmanned submersible vehicles, independent of outside facilities or operators, and free-swimming. They have various applications in pipeline inspection, sub-sea inspection, sub-sea survey, cable inspection, sampling, oceanographic, environmental monitoring, iceberg profiling, under-ice surveys, countermeasures, underwater photography, and mine detection.
Companies Covered
Atlas Elektronik Gmbh
Boston Engineering
ECA Group
Fugro Subsea Services Ltd
General Dynamics Mission Systems
International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.
i-Tech (Subsea 7)
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Oceaneering International, Inc.
Oceanserver Technology, Inc.
SAAB SEAEYE LTD.
Teledyne Gavia EHF.
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Report Segmentation
The report also quantifies global AUVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of industry vertical, hardware component, vehicle type, propulsion system and region.
Based on industry vertical, the global AUV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
Commercial Application
Scientific Research
Military & Defense
Others
Based on system component, the global AUV hardware market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.
Imaging System
Sensors and Automation Systems
Steering and Positioning
Navigation System
Energy and Propulsion
Others
Based on vehicle type, the global AUV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025.
Small AUVs
Medium AUVs
Large AUVs
Based on propulsion system, the global AUV market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025.
Electric System
Mechanical System
Hybrid System
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (Japan, China, Malaysia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America
Africa
Middle East
