Light Aircraft Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2022

A light aircraft is an aircraft that has a maximum gross takeoff weight of 12,500 lb (5,670 kg) or less. The many uses of light aircraft include aerial surveying, such as monitoring pipelines. They are also used for light cargo operations, such as "feeding" cargo hubs, as well as some passenger operations. Light aircraft are also used for marketing purposes, such as banner towing and skywriting. Primary flight instruction is also conducted in light aircraft. The majority of personal aircraft are light aircraft, the most popular in history being the Cessna 172, and most popular in modern history being the Cirrus SR22 and Robinson R44. Larger light aircraft, such as twin turboprops and very light jets are often used as business aircraft.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Light Aircraft in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cirrus Aircraft

Electric Aircraft Corporation

E-Go Aeroplanes

ICON Aircraft

JMB Aircraft

Textron Aviation

Airbus

Electravia – Propellers E-Props

PC-Aero

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed Wing

Rotor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Geological Resources Exploration

Agriculture and Forestry

Entertainment

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Light Aircraft market.

Chapter 1, to describe Light Aircraft Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Light Aircraft, with sales, revenue, and price of Light Aircraft, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Light Aircraft, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Light Aircraft Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fixed Wing

1.2.2 Rotor

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil and Gas

1.3.2 Geological Resources Exploration

1.3.3 Agriculture and Forestry

1.3.4 Entertainment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cirrus Aircraft

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Light Aircraft Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Cirrus Aircraft Light Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Electric Aircraft Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Light Aircraft Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Electric Aircraft Corporation Light Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 E-Go Aeroplanes

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Light Aircraft Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 E-Go Aeroplanes Light Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 ICON Aircraft

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Light Aircraft Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 ICON Aircraft Light Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 JMB Aircraft

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Light Aircraft Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 JMB Aircraft Light Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Textron Aviation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Light Aircraft Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Textron Aviation Light Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Airbus

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Light Aircraft Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Airbus Light Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Electravia – Propellers E-Props

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Light Aircraft Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Electravia – Propellers E-Props Light Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continue…….

