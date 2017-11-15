Dr. Tushar Pillay been felicitated at” INDIAN RECORD HOLDERS at WORLD STAGE”event held in Delhi
Dr. Tushar Pillay been felicitated at” INDIAN RECORD HOLDERS at WORLD STAGE”event held in Delhi, for being chosen in Top 100 record holders.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certificate Man- Dr. Tushar Pillay from Hyderabad , working at Tata Communications who is an India Book of Record holder in the field of MOST CERTIFIED ATTAINMENT ACKNOWLEDGE setting a national record of 111 certificates in different fields from various bodies in August 2016.
He was felicitated at event INDIAN RECORD HOLDERS at WORLD stage at Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi on Sunday, 12th November 2017. The event was held for the Indian record holders on the world stage where 2000 record holders of 8 Nation were present in one stage. He was felicitated for getting selected in top 100 record holders by the Chief Editor of Record Books of different countries of India, UK, Nepal, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Dr. Tushar Pillay was been bestow with an memento medal and three vital certificates, Firstly on successfully qualifying for advance certification on diabetes Mellitus from RESEARCH INSTITUTE of COMPLIMENTARY HEALTH SCIENCE (RICH) from Ministry of Science and Technology Vietnam. Secondly have been conferred as privilege certification of Distinct Honor and praise for phenomenal and worthy contribution at the Indian Record Holders at World Stage by exhibiting record breaking attempt. Thirdly certification award on being chosen in Top 100 record holders for excellence on World Stage 2017 , signed by chief editor of record books of 6 different countries.
When asked Dr. Tushar on his next future plans he added he will be focusing more on spreading the knowledge to society on all about the certificates through various means like training , events , articles etc,.
Deputy General Manager Mr. Siddulu Samala and staff members of Tata Communications congratulated him on his success.
Dr. Tushar Pillay
Tata Communications Transformation Service Limited
9030099890
email us here