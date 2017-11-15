Anti-money Laundering Software 2017 Industry Overview, Market Opportunities and Outlook 2023

Anti-money Laundering Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

The global Anti-money Laundering Software market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 and CAGR xx% 2011-2017. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Anti-money Laundering Software by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker's Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Cellent Finance Solutions

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Anti-money Laundering Software Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Anti-money Laundering Software

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Type

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Transaction Monitoring Software

3.1.2 Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

3.1.3 Customer Identity Management Software

3.1.4 Compliance Management Software

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Thomson Reuters (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Fiserv (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 SAS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 SunGard (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Experian (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 ACI Worldwide (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Tonbeller (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Banker's Toolbox (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Nice Actimize (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 CS&S (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Ascent Technology Consulting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Cellent Finance Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Verafin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 EastNets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 AML360 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Aquilan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 AML Partners (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 Truth Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Market Demand

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Tier 1 Financial Institution

6.1.2 Demand in Tier 2 Financial Institution

6.1.3 Demand in Tier 3 Financial Institution

6.1.4 Demand in Tier 4 Financial Institution

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Output

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Value Chain

8.3 Marketing Channel

9 Research ConclusionTable Upstream Segment of Anti-money Laundering Software

