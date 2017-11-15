Reinsurance in Slovenia Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2020

Reinsurance in Slovenia

Synopsis

'Reinsurance in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Slovenian reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the Slovenian economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Slovenian insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Slovenian reinsurance segment, including:

• An outlook of the Slovenian reinsurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Slovenian economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Slovenian insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the Slovenian reinsurance segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Slovenia:

• It provides historical values for the Slovenian reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Slovenian reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Slovenia, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

• It analyzes various natural hazards and their impact on the Slovenia insurance industry

Key Highlights

•As of May 2017, the Slovenian reinsurance segment comprised two domestic reinsurers: Sava Re and Triglav Re. Foreign reinsurers such as Swiss Re and Hannover Re are also present.

• Slovenia is exposed to damages from heavy rainfall and snowfall. The country is also exposed to ice storms and floods, and is susceptible to frost in winter.

•According to the Slovenian Insurance Association (Slovensko zavarovalno združenje – SIA), reinsurance against fire and natural forces accounted for the largest reinsurance premium in 2015, with 42.1%.

Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance outlook

5 Natural and Man-Made Hazards

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Definition and Methodology

..CONTINUED

