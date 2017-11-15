WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On -“Cyber Insurance Market Size, Investment Feasibility and Industry Growth Rate Forecast 2017 – 2022”.

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cyber Insurance in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

American International Group

The Chubb Corporation

Zurich Insurance Co

XL Group Ltd

Berkshire Hathaway

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Munich Re Group

Lloyd’s

Lockton Companies

AON PLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Medium Enterprise

Large Medium Enterprise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Retail

Financial Services

Information Technology and Services

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cyber Insurance market.

Chapter 1, to describe Cyber Insurance Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cyber Insurance, with sales, revenue, and price of Cyber Insurance, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cyber Insurance, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

……Continue

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cyber Insurance Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Small Medium Enterprise

1.2.2 Large Medium Enterprise

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Healthcare

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Financial Services

1.3.4 Information Technology and Services

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 American International Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 American International Group Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 The Chubb Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 The Chubb Corporation Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Zurich Insurance Co

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Zurich Insurance Co Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 XL Group Ltd

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 XL Group Ltd Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Berkshire Hathaway

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Berkshire Hathaway Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Munich Re Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Munich Re Group Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Lloyd’s

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Lloyd’s Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continue…….

