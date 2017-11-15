Chitkara University Hosts “Culinary Art Demonstrations” by Le Cordon Bleu, London Master Chef, Colin Westal
Chitkara University invited Le Cordon Bleu, London Master Chef, Colin Westal to demo Culinary Arts for the students of Chitkara School of Culinary ArtsNEW JERSEY, LONDON, CHANDIGARH, USA, UK, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where dedication and close ties to the hospitality and tourism industry are hallmarks of teaching and learning, Chitkara University invited Le Cordon Bleu, London Master Chef, Colin Westal to take a session on Culinary Arts for the students of Chitkara School of Culinary Arts. Le Cordon Bleu is a world renowned network of educational institutions dedicated to providing the highest level of culinary and hospitality education through world class programs.
Sharing a brief about the Cuisine Master Chef Colin Westal: Chef Westal started his career with a 3 year apprenticeship with the Roux Brothers gaining experience in 3 of their restaurants: Le Gamin, Le Poulbot and the then 3 Michelin star Le Gavroche. Mastering the finest classical techniques early in his career he then moved to Kensington Place Restaurant under Roux Protégé Rowley Leigh where he quickly progressed up the kitchen brigade. After 8 successful years at Kensington Place, Chef Colin’s love for fish led him to go to Billingsgate market daily to find the best available fish. He would then bring this back to the shop and cook up daily specials and also pass on advice and tips to customers. In 2008, Rowley Leigh again recruited Chef Colin as Head Chef for his new venture; Le Cafe Anglais. Here Chef Colin set up the new 160 seat restaurant which serves award winning Anglo French cuisine. After 3 years Chef Colin moved to Soif Restaurant as Head Chef where he was again challenged to open this new establishment. Chef Colin also designs menus and cooks for small private functions which includes catering a function for Mr & Mrs Rothschild. Chef Colin joined Le Cordon Bleu’s team of Teaching Chefs in 2014 in the team of Cuisine Teaching Chefs and has been imparting his exemplary cuisine techniques to the budding chefs.
Chef Colin Westal addressed the budding chefs of Chitkara School of Culinary Arts along with industry professionals. In his session of “Culinary Arts Demonstrations’, Chef Colin Westal demonstrated various skills and techniques of French Culinary Arts taught at the Le Cordon Bleu, London. He also shared and talked about the modern trends in cooking.
Sharing thoughts on the session, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University said, “Chef Colin Westal holds a lot of experience and expertise in training and educating Chefs from around the world. His session has added continental flavour to the learning experience of our budding chefs. As an institute it is our continuous endeavor to bring classroom expertise and international business acumen that provides students with comprehensive theoretical knowledge and practical hands-on experience. These kinds of sessions will surely prepare students for a rewarding career in dynamic and exciting industries of hospitality, tourism and catering”.
About Chitkara University:
In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30 kilometers from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh–Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010 Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under “The Chitkara University Act”.
Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.
Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now.
Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career – needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.
Our graduates go on to great careers, we’re hands -on and responsive in our teaching. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of our commitment to teaching excellence, because we conduct research that makes a difference, because of our industry partnerships and because of our tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.
Within a decade, most of our academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about our string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities.
