Rail Infrastructure in Latvia Market 2017- By Plan Future Business Decisions Using the Forecast Figures 2020

Rail Infrastructure (Construction) in Latvia

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Rail Infrastructure (Construction) in Latvia”

Synopsis

"Rail Infrastructure (Construction) in Latvia: Market Analytics by Category & Cost Type to 2020" contains historic and forecast market data for the rail infrastructure category in Latvia, it also provides detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services).

Summary

The construction of facilities that serve the railway system is categorized under the rail infrastructure category. It includes, but is not limited to, rail bridges, railway stations, terminals, rail buildings, rail tunnels and rail tracks.

The Latvian rail infrastructure construction category has observed some fluctuations in the review period with a value of LVLxx.xx million (US$xxx.xx million) in 2016 and declined at a rate of xx.xx% over 2015. The market recorded a CARC of -xx.xx% from 2012 through 2016.

"Rail Infrastructure (Construction) in Latvia: Market Analytics by Category & Cost Type to 2020"' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the rail infrastructure market in Latvia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Latvia construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Scope

• A top level overview of the rail infrastructure construction category in Latvia.

• Historic data provided from 2012 through 2016 and forecast from 2017 through 2021.

• A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services) across the rail infrastructure market.

Key points to buy

• Provides a top level understanding of the Rail Infrastructure construction in Latvia.

• Helps you understand the market performance by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and construction cost type (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services).

• Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.

• The broad but detailed perspective will help all the players in the construction activity to understand and succeed in the challenging construction market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Overall Rail Infrastructure construction: Market Analysis

3 Rail Infrastructure construction Output: Analysis by Category

4 Appendix

..CONTINUED

