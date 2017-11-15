Intelligent Building Automation Technologies 2017 Global Market Size,Status,Analysis and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Intelligent Building Automation Technologies 2017 Global Market Expected to Reach US$ 95.95 billion and Forecast to 2022”.

The intelligent building automation technologies market is expected to reach USD 95.95 billion by 2022 according to a new report by us. The intelligent building automation technology is an interconnected network of hardware and software that monitors and controls the building facility environment. The building automation system aids in the seamless operation of Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC), electricity, lighting and plumbing systems, as well as the security and life safety systems of a facility. The increasing awareness regarding the workplace safety and security, a shift toward green and smart buildings, and improving the comfort level of the occupants through enhanced safety and security are a few of the major factors that are expected to fuel the demand for the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2509747-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB, Azbil Corporation

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Honeywell

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens Building Technologies

Tyco International

Echelon

Bosch Security Systems

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Security Systems

Life Safety Systems

Facility Management Systems

Building Energy Management Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Ask Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2509747-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market.

Chapter 1, to describe Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies, with sales, revenue, and price of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

……Continue

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Security Systems

1.2.2 Life Safety Systems

1.2.3 Facility Management Systems

1.2.4 Building Energy Management Systems

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABB, Azbil Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 ABB, Azbil Corporation Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Eaton Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Eaton Corporation Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 General Electric

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 General Electric Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Honeywell

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Honeywell Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Ingersoll Rand

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Ingersoll Rand Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Johnson Controls Inc.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Johnson Controls Inc. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Rockwell Automation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Rockwell Automation Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continue…….

Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2509747

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide.