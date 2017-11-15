Transportation Services Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments and Key players holding market share

Transportation Services Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

Global Transportation Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Questions Answered

- What was the size of the global transportation services market by value in 2016?

- What will be the size of the global transportation services market in 2021?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global transportation services market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global transportation services market?

Scope

The transportation services industry consists of the air, marine, rail, and road freight sectors.

The air freight sector is valued as the revenues generated by airlines from the transportation of cargo and mail by air, either on dedicated freighter aircraft or as belly cargo on passenger aircraft. Scheduled and charter services are both included.

The marine freight sector is valued as the revenues generated from the transportation of dry bulk and containerized cargos by ship. Inland waterways, coaster, and international voyages are included.

- The rail freight sector is valued as the revenues generated from freight transportation by rail.

- The road freight sector is valued as revenues generated from freight transportation by road.

- For all sectors, domestic and international carriage is included. To avoid double-counting in regional and global markets, international freight revenues are assigned to the country of origin.

Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2016 annual average exchange rates.

- The global transportation services industry group had total revenues of $1,909.0bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% between 2012 and 2016.

- The road segment was the industry group's most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $1,489.3bn, equivalent to 78% of the industry group's overall value.

- The primary driver for the slow growth in 2015 and 2016 was a lack of global growth as consumer demand grew slowly. This combined with historically low freight rates, due to high levels of oversupply in the freight industry forced the industry value to grow very slowly.

