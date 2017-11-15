WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Nuclear Power Plant Market 2017–2022 : Global Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts”.

A nuclear power plant or nuclear power station is a thermal power station in which the heat source is a nuclear reactor. As is typical in all conventional thermal power stations the heat is used to generate steam which drives a steam turbine connected to an electric generator which produces electricity. Nuclear power stations are usually considered to be base load stations, since fuel is a small part of the cost of production. Their operations and maintenance (O&M) and fuel costs are, along with hydropower stations, at the low end of the spectrum and make them suitable as base-load power suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nuclear Power Plant in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Exelon Nuclear (Chicago, IL; Boiling Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

Rosenergoatom (Russia; Heavy Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

Duke Energy (Charlotte, NC; Fast Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

Entergy Corporation (New Orleans, LA; Boiling Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

FirstEnergy (Akron, OH; Fast Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

E.On (Essen, Germany; Boiling Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

Kepco (Flushing, NY; Pressurized Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

NextEra Energy Resources (Juno Beach, FL; Boiling Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

Magnox (Berkeley, United Kingdom; Fast Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

Tennessee Valley Authority (Knoxville, TN; Boiling Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

RWE (Essen, Germany; Heavy Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

Dominion Resources (Richmond, VA; Fast Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

Southern Company (Atlanta, GA; Pressurized Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pressurized Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant

Boiling Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant

Heavy Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant

Fast Reactor Nuclear Power Plant

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machinery Industry

Energy

National Defense

Other

