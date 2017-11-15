Global Almond Oil 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Almond Oil Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”

This report provides in depth study of “Almond Oil market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Almond Oil Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Almond Oil is an oil expressed from the nuts of almond tree. It is used as an emollient in skin creams and is also used to soften ear wax. The tree is native to SW Asia but is widely grown in warm regions for its nuts. Almond trees grow to an average height of 7 m; they have attractive pink flowers and are grown for ornament in cooler regions. The sweet almond oil, or Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis is pressed from the ripe seeds (nut) of the almond tree. It is a versatile, carrier oil, good for all skin types. Ground almonds make for excellent natural abrasives. Moist with Sweet Almond Oil, ground almonds help replenish the oils lost from the skin during the cleansing process; being rather soft in texture, they produce a gentle massaging effect in exfoliators. Almond Oil is very lubricating and can relieve itching and inflammation; a wonderful, natural moisturizer for 'dishpan' hands and chapped skin.

Global and Regional Almond Oil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Flora

AAK Natural Oils

OSE

Caloy

ESI

Huiles Bertin (FR)

A.N.V Foods Pvt Ltd (IN)

K. K. Enterprise

NowFoods

Proteco Oils

OLIOFORA

Plimon

Aura Cacia

Humco

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Sweet Almond Oil

Bitter Almond Oil

By Application

Food

Carrier oils

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Sweet Almond Oil

1.1.2.2 Bitter Almond Oil

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Food

1.1.3.2 Carrier oils

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

1.2.2.2 North America

1.2.2.3 Europe

1.2.2.4 South America

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Flora

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 AAK Natural Oils

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 OSE

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 Caloy

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 ESI

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 Huiles Bertin (FR)

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 A.N.V Foods Pvt Ltd (IN)

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.8 K. K. Enterprise

6.8.1 Company Information

6.8.2 Product Specifications

6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.9 NowFoods

6.9.1 Company Information

6.9.2 Product Specifications

6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.10 Proteco Oils

6.10.1 Company Information

6.10.2 Product Specifications

6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.11 OLIOFORA

6.12 Plimon

6.13 Aura Cacia

6.14 Humco

