Global Remotely operated vehicle total capex will advance to $5.15 billion in 2025
Report Sellers has added a new market research report “Global Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market 2017-2025” to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
According to the report, the Global Remotely operated vehicle total capex will advance to $5.15 billion in 2025.
Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) are unoccupied underwater robots, connected to an operator via a series of cables which transmit command and control signals to and from the underwater vehicle and the operator, allowing remote navigation of the vehicles. The evolution of ROV technology has resulted in the ever-growing application in oil & gas industry, military/defense, scientific research and other sectors.
Companies Covered
Andrews Survey
C-Innovation
DOF Subsea AS
Forum Energy Technologies
Fugro Subsea Services Ltd
Hallin Marine Subsea International PLC
Helix Energy Solutions
i-Tech (Subsea 7)
Kystdesign AS
Oceaneering International, Inc.
Perry Slingsby Systems Limited
SAAB SEAEYE LTD.
Saipem (Sonsub)
Schilling Robotics, LLC
Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)
Report Segmentation
The report also quantifies global ROVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of industry vertical, application, new built and operation/service, hardware component, vehicle type, propulsion system and region.
Based on industry vertical, the global ROV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
Oil & Gas Industry
Scientific Research
Military & Defense
Others
Based on application, the global work-class ROV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
Drilling Support
Construction Support
Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM)
Others
Based on capex source, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.
ROV New Builds
ROV Operation & Service
Based on system component, the global ROV hardware market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.
Imaging System
Sensors and Automation Systems
Steering and Positioning
Navigation System
Energy and Propulsion
Others
Based on vehicle type, the global ROV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025.
Observation Vehicle
Light Work Class Vehicle
Medium Work Class Vehicle
Heavy Work Class Vehicle
Towed and Bottom-Crawling Vehicle
Based on propulsion system, the global ROV market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025.
Hydraulic system
Electric system
Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (China, Malaysia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Norway, UK, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
Africa (Nigeria, Angola)
Middle East
