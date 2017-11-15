Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Industry Share,Trends,Applications,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market 2017 Forecast to 2022
Ammonium nitrate explosive is a mixed explosive whose main component is ammonium nitrate. It has found wide use in coal mining, quarrying, metal mining, and civil construction in undemanding applications.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Orica
IPL (Dyno Nobel)
ENAEX
MAXAM
AEL
Sasol
EPC-UK
BME Mining
NOF CORPORATION
Solar Explosives
Austin
Yunnan Anning Chemical
Aihui Jiangnan Chemical
Guizhou Jiulian
Gezhouba Explosive
Hunan Nanling civilian blasting equipment
Shengli Group
China Coal Pingshuo Group
Yahua
Poly Explosives Group
Fujian Haixia Technolocy
Anhui Leiming Kehua
Hubei Kailong Chemical
Shanxi Tond Chemical
Shanxi Coking Coal Group
Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Emulsion Explosives
Powder
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Coal Mining
Quarrying
Metal Mining
Civil construction
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market.
Chapter 1, to describe Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive, with sales, revenue, and price of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
……Continue
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Emulsion Explosives
1.2.2 Powder
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Coal Mining
1.3.2 Quarrying
1.3.3 Metal Mining
1.3.4 Civil construction
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Orica
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Orica Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 IPL (Dyno Nobel)
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 ENAEX
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 ENAEX Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 MAXAM
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 MAXAM Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 AEL
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 AEL Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Sasol
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Sasol Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 EPC-UK
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
2.7.3 EPC-UK Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 BME Mining
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Type 1
2.8.2.2 Type 2
2.8.3 BME Mining Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continue…….
