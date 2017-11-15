Tobacco and Hookah Market 2017 U.S Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by 202

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Tobacco and Hookah Market 2017 U.S Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

Tobacco and Hookah Market:

Executive Summary

This report studies the Hookah Tobacco development status and future trend in United States, focuses on top players in United States, also splits Hookah Tobacco by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in Hookah Tobacco market include

Starbuzz

Fantasia

Al Fakher

Social Smoke

Alchemist Tobacco

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Fumari

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Pacific

South Atlantic

Northeast

East North Central

West South Central

Other

On the basis of product, the Hookah Tobacco market is primarily split into

Fruit Flavor

Mixed Flavor

Herbal Flavor

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Table of Contents

1 Hookah Tobacco Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hookah Tobacco 1

1.2 Classification of Hookah Tobacco by Product Category 2

1.2.1 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales (MT) Comparison by Types (2012-2022) 2

1.2.2 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales (MT) Market Share by Types (Product Category) in 2016 2

1.2.3 Fruit Flavor 3

1.2.4 Herbal Flavor 3

1.2.5 Mixed Flavor 4

1.3 United States Hookah Tobacco Market by Applications/End Users 4

1.4 United States Hookah Tobacco Market by Regions 5

1.4.1 United States Hookah Tobacco Market Size (M USD) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022) 6

1.4.2 Pacific Hookah Tobacco Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 7

1.4.3 South Atlantic Hookah Tobacco Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 8

1.4.4 Northeast Hookah Tobacco Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 9

1.4.5 East North Central Hookah Tobacco Status and Prospect 10

1.4.6 West South Central Hookah Tobacco Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 11

1.5 United States Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of Hookah Tobacco (2012-2022) 12

1.5.1 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2022) 12

1.5.2 United States Hookah Tobacco Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022) 13

2 United States Hookah Tobacco Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers 14

2.1 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Manufacturers (2016-2017) 14

2.2 United States Hookah Tobacco Revenue and Share by Players/Manufacturers (2016-2017) 15

2.3 United States Hookah Tobacco Average Price (USD/MT) by Players/Manufacturers (2016-2017) 17

2.4 United States Hookah Tobacco Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.4.1 United States Hookah Tobacco Market Concentration Rate 19

2.4.2 United States Hookah Tobacco Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Manufacturers 20

2.5 United States Players/Manufacturers Hookah Tobacco Headquarters Distribution and Established Date 21

3 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales and Revenue by Regions (2012-2017) 22

3.1 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales (MT) and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017) 22

3.2 United States Hookah Tobacco Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017) 24

3.3 United States Hookah Tobacco Price (USD/MT) by Regions (2012-2017) 26

4 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales and Revenue by Type/ Product Category (2012-2017) 27

4.1 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales (MT) and Market Share by Type/ Product Category (2012-2017) 27

4.2 United States Hookah Tobacco Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Type (2012-2017) 29

4.3 United States Hookah Tobacco Price (USD/MT) by Type (2012-2017) 31

4.4 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017) 31

5 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales by Application (2012-2017) 32

5.1 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales (MT) and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017) 32

5.2 United States Hookah Tobacco Sales Growth Rate by Applications (2012-2017) 34

6 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Hookah Tobacco 35

6.1 Starbuzz 35

6.1.1 Company Profile 35

6.1.2 Product Picture 36

6.1.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 36

6.2 Fantasia 36

6.2.1 Company Profile 36

6.2.2 Product Picture 37

6.2.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 38

6.3 Al Fakher 38

6.3.1 Company Profile 38

6.3.2 Product Picture 39

6.3.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 39

6.4 Social Smoke 40

6.4.1 Company Profile 40

6.4.2 Product Picture 41

6.4.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 41

6.5 Alchemist Tobacco 42

6.5.1 Company Profile 42

6.5.2 Product Picture 43

6.5.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 43

6.6 Al-Tawareg 44

6.6.1 Company Profile 44

6.6.2 Product Picture 45

6.6.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 45

6.7 Haze Tobacco 46

6.7.1 Company Profile 46

6.7.2 Product Picture 47

6.7.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 47

6.8 Fumari 48

6.8.1 Company Profile 48

6.8.2 Product Picture 49

6.8.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 49

7 Hookah Tobacco Manufacturing Cost Analysis 50

7.1 Hookah Tobacco Key Raw Materials Analysis 50

7.1.1 Hookah Tobacco Leaf 50

7.1.2 Molasses 51

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 51

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 52

7.2.1 Raw Materials 52

7.2.2 Labor Cost Analysis 53

7.2.3 Other Costs Analysis 54

7.2.4 Manufacturing Expenses 56

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hookah Tobacco 56

Continuous…

