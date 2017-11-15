WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Citronella Oil Market 2017 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022”.

This report focuses on Citronella Oil in Vietnam market, Citronella oil is one of the essential oils obtained from the leaves and stems of different species of Cymbopogon (lemongrass). The oil is used extensively as a source of perfumery chemicals such as citronellal, citronellol, and geraniol. These chemicals find extensive use in soap, candles and incense, perfumery, cosmetic, and flavouring industries throughout the world. Citronella oil is also a plant-based insect repellent and has been registered for this use in the United States since 1948. The United States Environmental Protection Agency considers oil of citronella as a biopesticide with a non-toxic mode of action.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Citronella Oil in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd

Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co.

EOAS

Van Aroma

Yunnan Aroma Source

Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd

Karimun Kencana Aromatics

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd

Reho Natural Ingredients

VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL., JSC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ceylon Type

Java Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Drink

Daily Chemical Product

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Citronella Oil market.

Chapter 1, to describe Citronella Oil Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Citronella Oil, with sales, revenue, and price of Citronella Oil, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Citronella Oil, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

