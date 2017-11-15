Life Insurance in Saudi Arabia Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors 2021

Life Insurance in Saudi Arabia

Synopsis

'Life Insurance in Saudi Arabia Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Saudi Arabian life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Saudi Arabian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2012–2016) and forecast period (2016–2021).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Saudi Arabian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'Life Insurance in Saudi Arabia Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Saudi Arabian life insurance segment, including:

• An overview of the Saudi Arabian life insurance segment

• The Saudi Arabian life insurance segment’s growth prospects by category

• A comprehensive overview of the Saudi Arabian economy and demographics

• A comparison of the Saudi Arabian life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• The various distribution channels in the Saudi Arabian life insurance segment

• Details of the competitive landscape in the life insurance segment in Saudi Arabia

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Saudi Arabian insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Saudi Arabia:

• It provides historical values for the Saudi Arabian life insurance segment for the report’s 2012–2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016–2021 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Saudi Arabian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2021.

• It provides a comparison of the Saudi Arabian life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Saudi Arabia.

• It profiles the top life insurance companies in Saudi Arabia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Highlights

• In 2016, the Saudi government introduced and started implementing new provisions in the ‘Saudization’ plan under its Vision 2030 program.

• In May 2016, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) issued new regulations for the expansion of branches and points of sale for insurance entities, including insurance and reinsurance companies and insurance intermediaries.

• SAMA issued new rules on surplus distribution for insurers and reinsurers, which came into effect from April 2015.

Table of Contents

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS

4 SEGMENT OUTLOOK

5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL OUTLOOK

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

8 DATABOOK

9 DEFINITIONS AND METHODOLOGY

..CONTINUED

