The World Cyber Insurance Market | Top Key Players profile| Market Growth | Opportunity, Segment |Forecast to 2022
precisemarketreports.com add new report “Cyber Insurance Market 2022” it contain 15 Chapter and Global 10+ Major Key Players Profile to Forecast to 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.
Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Cyber Insurance in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
• American International Group
• The Chubb Corporation
• Zurich Insurance Co
• XL Group Ltd
• Berkshire Hathaway
• Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty
• Munich Re Group
• Lloyd’s
• Lockton Companies
• AON PLC
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers- Small Medium Enterprise , Large Medium Enterprise,
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into- Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services, Information Technology and Services, Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
Continue…
3 Global Cyber Insurance Market Competition, by Manufacturer
4 Global Cyber Insurance Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Cyber Insurance by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers
6 Europe Cyber Insurance by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers
7 Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers
8 South America Cyber Insurance by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers
9 Middle East and Africa Cyber Insurance by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers
10 Global Cyber Insurance Market Segment by Type
11 Global Cyber Insurance Market Segment by Application
12 Cyber Insurance Market Forecast (2017-2022)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
