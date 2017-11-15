Infrastructure Construction Saudi Arabia Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans

Infrastructure Construction Saudi Arabia Market 2017 - Entry Exit of Key Players, Identify Opportunities and Challenges

"Infrastructure Construction Market in Saudi Arabia: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021" contains historic and forecast market data for the infrastructure construction market in Saudi Arabia, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type( construction materials, construction equipment and construction services). This report also contains overall values of the infrastructure construction segments such as Infrastructure construction market consists of a range of heavy infrastructure construction projects including, but not limited to, the construction of highways, bridges, tunnels, dams, dikes, subways, and other mass transit projects. This market includes three categories: rail infrastructure, road infrastructure, and other infrastructure projects.. This research report provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2012-2016 and an illustrative forecast to 2021.

The Saudi Arabian infrastructure construction category has observed some fluctuations in the review period with a value of SARxxx.xx million (US$xxx.xx million) in 2016 and declined at a rate of x.xx% over 2015. The market recorded a CAGR of x.xx% from 2012 through 2016.

"Infrastructure Construction Market in Saudi Arabia: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021"' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the infrastructure construction market in Saudi Arabia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Saudi Arabia construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

• An overview of the infrastructure construction market in Saudi Arabia.

• Historic (2012 through 2016) and forecast (2017 through 2021) construction market output values are provided.

• A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) is provided at the market level while the values for the segments are provided by cost types (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services).

• This report covers all the segments of commercial construction market including Infrastructure construction market consists of a range of heavy infrastructure construction projects including, but not limited to, the construction of highways, bridges, tunnels, dams, dikes, subways, and other mass transit projects. This market includes three categories: rail infrastructure, road infrastructure, and other infrastructure projects..

• Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing construction type.

• Provides you with a breakdown of the market by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

• Provides you with a breakdown of the segments by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment &construction services).

• Details the segments covered under commercial construction market.

• Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 CAGR Definition and Calculation

2 Overall Infrastructure Construction: Market Analysis

2.1 Overall Infrastructure Construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

2.2 Overall Infrastructure Construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.3 Overall Infrastructure Construction Output Value by Cost Type

2.3.1 Overall Infrastructure Construction Output Value by Cost Type, 2012 - 2016

2.3.2 Overall Infrastructure Construction Output Value by Cost Type Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3 Infrastructure Construction Output: Analysis by Category

3.1 New Construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.2 New Construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.3 New Construction Output Value by Cost Type

3.4 Repair & Maintenance Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.5 Repair & Maintenance Output value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.6 Repair & Maintenance Output Value by Cost Type

3.7 Refurbishment Construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.8 Refurbishment Construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.9 Refurbishment Construction Output Value by Cost Type

3.11 Demolition Construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.12 Demolition Construction Output Value by Cost Type

4 Rail Infrastructure construction: Market Analysis

4.1 Rail Infrastructure construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

4.2 Rail Infrastructure construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

5 Road Infrastructure construction: Market Analysis

5.1 Road Infrastructure construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

5.2 Road Infrastructure construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

5.3 Road Infrastructure construction Output, by Cost Type

…Continued

