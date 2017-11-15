Values of policies and premiums by product type (Marine (marine hull & marine liability), Aviation and Transit)

Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance in Malaysia Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021

"Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance in Malaysia to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" contains detailed historic and forecast data covering Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance in Malaysia. This databook provides values for key performance indicators such as policies and premiums (gross written premiums, direct written premiums, net written premiums, net earned premiums, net written premiums (% of GWP) and insurance penetration (ratio of direct premiums to GDP)), claims & expenses (gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss and loss ratio (%)) and segmented by product type (Marine (marine hull & marine liability), Aviation and Transit).

The research handbook provides the up-to-date market data for period 2011-2015 and illustrative forecast to 2020. Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency by country and number of active policies are represented in millions.

Summary

MAT includes insurance policy which covers the risk of damage to ships, airplanes and their hull or other parts and the damage of goods in transportation either through land or sea or air. It also covers the risk of liability arising out of operation of aircraft and ship.

The total amount of gross written premiums in the marine, aviation and transit insurance in Malaysia is valued at MYRx.xx billion (US$x.xx billion) in 2016, which is an increase of x.xx% from 2012. The category has recorded a CAGR of x.xx% during the review period (2012-2016).

Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance in Malaysia to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of Insurance industry in Malaysia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Malaysia value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Scope

Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance in Malaysia to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics provides you with the following:

• Overall values of policies and premiums and claims & expenses in the Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

• Values of policies and premiums by product type (Marine (marine hull & marine liability), Aviation and Transit)

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Methodology

1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation

2 Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

2.1 Policies and Premiums

2.1.1 Gross Written Premiums, 2012 - 2016

2.1.2 Gross Written Premiums Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.1.3 Direct Written Premiums, 2012 - 2016

2.1.4 Direct Written Premiums Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.1.5 Net Written Premiums, 2012 - 2016

2.1.6 Net Written Premium Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.1.7 Net Written Premiums (% of GWP), 2012 - 2016

2.1.8 Net Written Premium (% of GWP) Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.1.9 Net Earned Premiums, 2012 - 2016

2.1.10 Net Earned Premiums Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.1.11 Insurance Penetration (Ratio of Direct Premiums to GDP), 2012 - 2016

2.1.12 Insurance Penetration (Ratio of Direct Premiums to GDP) Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.2 Claims and Expenses

2.2.1 Gross Claims, 2012 - 2016

2.2.2 Gross Claims Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.2.3 Paid Claims, 2012 - 2016

2.2.4 Paid Claims Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.2.5 Change in Outstanding Reserves, 2012 - 2016

2.2.6 Change in Outstanding Reserves Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.2.7 Incurred Loss, 2012 - 2016

2.2.8 Incurred Loss Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.2.9 Loss Ratio (%), 2012 - 2016

2.2.10 Loss Ratio (%) Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3 Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance - by Product Type

3.1 Marine

3.1.1 Total Marine - Gross Written Premiums, 2012 - 2016

3.1.2 Total Marine - Gross Written Premiums Forecast, 2017 – 2021

…Continued

