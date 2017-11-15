Personal Accident and Health Insurance New Zealand Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 15th November 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Personal Accident and Health Insurance in New Zealand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021”.

Synopsis

'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in New Zealand Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment, and a comparison of the New Zealand insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2012–2016) and forecast period (2016–2021).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the New Zealand economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in New Zealand Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment, including:

• An overview of the New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment

• The New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment’s growth prospects by category

• A comprehensive overview of the New Zealand economy and demographics

• A comparison of the New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• The various distribution channels in the New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment

• Details of the competitive landscape in the personal accident and health insurance segment in New Zealand

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the New Zealand insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in New Zealand:

• It provides historical values for the New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment for the report’s 2012–2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016–2021 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2021.

• It provides a comparison of the New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• It provides an overview of the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in New Zealand.

• It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in New Zealand, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Highlights

• On November 25, 2016, the Accident Compensation Corporation increased the contribution towards the cost of treatment for New Zealanders paid to the treatment providers by 2.2%. The new rates were effective in the country from December 1, 2016.

• In January 2016, the Fair Insurance Code was released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) to establish high standards of service and to check the claims being resolved by the insurers. All members of the insurance council must operate according to the code.

• A ban on commission for insurance brokers and advisers was proposed in May 2015.

• New Zealand health insurance industry experienced an exorbitant growth, with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 57.7% during the review period (2012–2016).

Table of Content: Key Points

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS

4 SEGMENT OUTLOOK

4.1 Regional Comparison

4.2 Segment Indicators

4.2.1 Gross written premium and penetration

4.2.2 Claims

4.2.3 Assets and investments

5 OUTLOOK BY CATEGORY

5.1 Personal Accident Insurance

…Continued

