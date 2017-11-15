Intelligent Power Module Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 7.06% & to Reach US$4.104 billion by 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intelligent power module market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% over the forecast period to reach US$4.104 billion by 2022. The market was valued at US$2.918 billion in 2017. Several factors drive the growth of the market such as self-driving and self-protection capabilities of intelligent power modules that help in providing steady performance, high noise immunity and higher operating frequency as compared to IGBT modules. Growing focus on minimizing carbon dioxide emission is the key driver of intelligent power modules market, especially in electric vehicles. By application, consumer electronics holds the largest market share in 2017 owing to the escalating demand for increased energy efficiency. Growing need for power infrastructure and an increase in reliability by way of providing an enhanced level of monitoring will further propel the growth of the global intelligent power modules market in the next five years. Compact design and increased energy efficiency are also expected to increase the use of intelligent power modules in industrial applications such as servo drivers and UPS along with others.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest regional market growth during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include rising need for energy in economies of China and India, supportive government initiatives to boost the domestic manufacturing sector, and growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. However, the growth of the global intelligent power modules market will be hindered by difficulty in designing a control structure coupled with the low adoption of the technology during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

This section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which has been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics

Comprehensive market dynamics has been analyzed through key market driving factors, challenges to growth and the opportunities which exist for vendors in the current scenario. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and brief technological aspects of Intelligent power modules. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.

Segmentation

Intelligent power module has been segmented on the basis of technology, voltage rating, current rating, application, and geography as below:

By Technology

MOSFET

IGBT

By Voltage Rating

0600V to 1200V

>1200V

By Current Rating

0A100A600 A

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Energy

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Competitive Insight

Competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Semikron, Infineon technologies AG and ON Semiconductor Corporation along with others.

