Intelligent Power Module Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 7.06% & to Reach US$4.104 billion by 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intelligent power module market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% over the forecast period to reach US$4.104 billion by 2022. The market was valued at US$2.918 billion in 2017. Several factors drive the growth of the market such as self-driving and self-protection capabilities of intelligent power modules that help in providing steady performance, high noise immunity and higher operating frequency as compared to IGBT modules. Growing focus on minimizing carbon dioxide emission is the key driver of intelligent power modules market, especially in electric vehicles. By application, consumer electronics holds the largest market share in 2017 owing to the escalating demand for increased energy efficiency. Growing need for power infrastructure and an increase in reliability by way of providing an enhanced level of monitoring will further propel the growth of the global intelligent power modules market in the next five years. Compact design and increased energy efficiency are also expected to increase the use of intelligent power modules in industrial applications such as servo drivers and UPS along with others.
Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest regional market growth during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include rising need for energy in economies of China and India, supportive government initiatives to boost the domestic manufacturing sector, and growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. However, the growth of the global intelligent power modules market will be hindered by difficulty in designing a control structure coupled with the low adoption of the technology during the forecast period.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2485168-intelligent-power-module-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022
Research Methodology
This section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which has been covered as part of the report.
Market Dynamics
Comprehensive market dynamics has been analyzed through key market driving factors, challenges to growth and the opportunities which exist for vendors in the current scenario. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and brief technological aspects of Intelligent power modules. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.
Segmentation
Intelligent power module has been segmented on the basis of technology, voltage rating, current rating, application, and geography as below:
By Technology
MOSFET
IGBT
By Voltage Rating
0600V to 1200V
>1200V
By Current Rating
0A100A600 A
By Application
Consumer Electronics
Transportation
Energy
Others
By Geography
Americas
North America
South America
Europe Middle East and Africa
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific
Competitive Insight
Competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Semikron, Infineon technologies AG and ON Semiconductor Corporation along with others.
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2485168-intelligent-power-module-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022
Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Supplier Outlook
4.6. Industry Outlook
4.7. Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis
4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. Intelligent Power Module Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)
5.1. MOSFET
5.2. IGBT
6. Intelligent Power Module Market Forecast by Voltage Rating (US$ billion)
6.1. 0600V to 1200V
6.3. >1200V
7. Intelligent Power Module Market Forecast by Current Rating (US$ billion)
7.1. 0100A600 A
8. Intelligent Power Module by Application (US$ billion)
8.1. Consumer Electronics
8.2. Transportation
8.3. Energy
8.4. Others
9. Intelligent Power Module Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9.1. Americas
9.1.1. North America
9.1.2. South America
9.2. Europe Middle East and Africa
9.2.1. Europe
9.2.2. Middle East and Africa
9.3. Asia Pacific
10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Market Share Analysis
10.2. Investment Analysis
10.3. Recent Deals
10.4. Strategies of Key Players
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
11.2. Fuji Electric
11.3. Semikron
11.4. Infineon Technologies
11.5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
11.6. STMicroelectronics
11.7. Vincotech
11.8. Powerex
……Continued
Purchase Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2485168
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here