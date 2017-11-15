Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Management Market is Projected to Grow a CAGR of Over 38.25% During 2017 – 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global E-Waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.25% to grow to US$9.880 billion by 2022, increasing from US$1.956 billion in 2017. E-waste or electronic waste refers to the waste material created by rejected electronic devices. E-waste management is the process of establishing a value chain to ensure collection, recycling and disposing of e-waste. The major factor fueling the growth of the market is the reduced life spans of electrical, electronic and consumer electronic devices. Another factor supplementing the growth of the market is the need to adapt to latest technology. The main restraining factor is the improper e-waste management system in several parts of the world.

Research Methodology:

The first section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics:

Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of E-Waste Management. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s Five Forces model as a part of this report section.

Segmentation:

Thirdly, E-Waste Management Market has been segmented by material recovery, recycler type, source type, and geography. By material recovery, the market is segmented as Plastic, Glass, Metal and others. By Recycler type, the segmentation has been done as Metal Recycler, Plastic Recycler, Glass Recycler and Printed Circuit Board Recycler. By Source Type, Communication and Technology, Consumer Electronics among others have been covered comprehensively.

Important regions for vendors in terms of market size are covered through detailed geographical segmentation and country level forecasts. Geographical regions covered as a part of this section are Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Market Players:

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry player profiles as part of this section are Tetronics International, Global Electric Electronic Processing, Stena Metall, Enviro-Hub Holdings, Umicore S.A. among other companies.

