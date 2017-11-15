Global Alliance Partners (GAP) Welcomes another Partner in Europe, Swiss Consultancy Firm, SEAL Consulting

Mr. Pouliot is the Chairman & Executive Director of Global Alliance Partners, and Mr. Serica is the Founder and Chairman of SEAL Consulting SA

SEAL Consulting SA will be formally welcomed at the Global Alliance Partners (GAP) Conference in Beijing on 16-17 November 2017.

SEAL Consulting is a very welcome addition. They bring with them a new segment of clients and added expertise in financial allied services.” — Mr. Bernard Pouliot

HONG KONG, HONG KONG SAR, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HONG KONG: Global Alliance Partners (GAP), a network organization of internationally minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket, announced that another European Partner has joined its worldwide group — Swiss consultancy firm, the SEAL Consulting.

Mr. Bernard Pouliot, GAP Chairman said, “There is a level of sophistication embedded in family offices. They need a full service offering beyond just investments. Recognizing this, SEAL Consulting is a very welcome addition. They bring with them a new segment of clients and added expertise in financial allied services.”

SEAL Consulting is anchored on its founder’s 20-year experience in company management and international finance, as well as tax consulting for private and institutional clients in different Swiss banks.

Mr. Alfredo Serica, Founder and Chairman of SEAL Consulting, meanwhile expressed, “We at SEAL are excited to have joined the Global Alliance Partners network. Throughout our more than 12 years of history, SEAL has gained recognition in Switzerland, our home market, as a trusted and valuable business consultancy partner.”

“Our success and various achievements propelled our expansion beyond the European region, as proven by our long-established offices in Dubai and Singapore,” Mr. Serica added. “We expect to take on board new challenges and opportunities that will arise from the network and can’t wait to put our expertise at the service of the other Partners that want to approach Switzerland for themselves or their clients, as well as the Gulf area or Singapore”.

SEAL Consulting counts on a broad system of partners and local third party providers that includes Law Firms, Notaries, Auditors, Banks and Investment Advisors, to guarantee custom-made services on both, a domestic and an international landscape. It serves both private and corporate clients.

Mr. Pouliot will introduce SEAL Consulting as an official member of GAP in Beijing on 16-17 November 2017, when they hold the next bi-annual Global Alliance Partners Conference.