Smart Hubs 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.25 % and Forecast to 2021

The report provides in depth study of “Smart Hubs” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
Smart Hubs Market Analysis And Forecast
About Smart Hubs
A smart home hub is a device that connects the devices on a home automation network and controls communications among them. Once a smart hub is installed, it connects to other smart devices at home and acts as a gateway. Manufacturers of smart hubs need to focus on product advancements, appropriate channels of distribution, and pricing strategies. R&D is an important factor for smart hubs manufacturers.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global smart hubs market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart hubs market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Smart Hubs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• LG Electronics
• Logitech
• SmartThings
• WINK LABS
Other prominent vendors
• CONTROL4
• Cozify
• Crestron Electronics
• Insteon
• Lowe's
• SmartBeings
• Vera Control
• Vivint
• Zipato
Market driver
• Innovations in product technology and product features
Market challenge
• High dependency on internet connectivity and app-related issues
Market trend
• Increased availability of voice-based speakers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• Segmentation by distribution channel
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – market size & forecast
• EMEA – market size & forecast
• APAC – market size & forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Increased availability of voice-based speakers
• Growing number of smart cities and urbanization
• Compatibility with IFTTT
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Key players in global smart hubs market
• Competitive assessment of top four vendors
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• LG Electronics
• Logitech
• SmartThings
• WINK LABS
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: APPENDIX
• List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits
Continued…….
