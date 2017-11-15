Smart Hubs 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.25 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

The report provides in depth study of “Smart Hubs” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Smart Hubs Market Analysis And Forecast

About Smart Hubs

A smart home hub is a device that connects the devices on a home automation network and controls communications among them. Once a smart hub is installed, it connects to other smart devices at home and acts as a gateway. Manufacturers of smart hubs need to focus on product advancements, appropriate channels of distribution, and pricing strategies. R&D is an important factor for smart hubs manufacturers.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global smart hubs market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart hubs market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Smart Hubs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• LG Electronics

• Logitech

• SmartThings

• WINK LABS

Other prominent vendors

• CONTROL4

• Cozify

• Crestron Electronics

• Insteon

• Lowe's

• SmartBeings

• Vera Control

• Vivint

• Zipato

Market driver

• Innovations in product technology and product features

Market challenge

• High dependency on internet connectivity and app-related issues

Market trend

• Increased availability of voice-based speakers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

