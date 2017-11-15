North America DIY Consumer Drones Market 2016-2025: Latest Trends and Analysis
North America DIY Consumer Drones Market will expand to a cumulative total of 5.2 million units of shipment during 2017-2025RAIPUR, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Report Sellers has added a new market research report “North America DIY Consumer Drones Market 2016-2025” to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
According to the report, North America DIY Consumer Drones Market will expand to a cumulative total of 5.2 million units of shipment during 2017-2025
North America DIY Consumer Drones Market 2016-2025: Analysis, Outlook and Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of consumer DIY drones market by analyzing the entire North American market and all its segments through extensively detailed classifications.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Fiver Forces
Companies Covered
3D Robotics Inc
Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)
Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
senseFly
Tai Shih Hobby Corporation (TSHobby GAUI)
Walkera Technology Co., Ltd.
Yuneec International
Report Segmentation
The report also quantifies North America consumer DIY drones market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of subsystem, application and country.
Based on subsystem, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
Hardware
Software
Service
Based on application, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue and unit shipment in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.
Prosumer Drones
Toy/Hobby Drones
Other Consumer Drones
On basis of national market, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue & unit shipment are available for 2014-2025 in U.S. and Canada. The further breakdown of national markets by states/cities in U.S. or provinces in Canada is included.
