Global Synthetic Rope Market 2017 - Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast Report 2021

The report provides in depth study of “Synthetic Rope” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthetic Rope Market Analysis And Forecast

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Synthetic Rope industry has also suffered a certain impact, and maintained a relativelylow growth, the past four years, Synthetic Rope market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.28% from 1186.88 million $ in 2013 to 1196.88 million $ in 2016, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Synthetic Rope market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021 , The market size of the Synthetic Rope will reach 1235.62 million $. 


This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data. 


Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Section 1: Free——Definition
Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Manufacturer Detail 
Cortland Limited 
Wireco Worldgroup Inc 
Samson Rope Technologies Inc 
Bexco 
Offshore and Trawl Supply (OTS) 
Southern Ropes 
English Braids Ltd 
Marlow Ropes Ltd 
Teufelberger Holding AG 
Bridon International Ltd 
Axiom 
Yale Cordage Inc 
Lanex A.S 
Langman Rope 
GRPP

Section 4: 900 USD——Region Segmentation 
North America Country (United States, Canada) 
South America 
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea) 
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) 
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Section (5 6 7): 500 USD—— 
Product Type Segmentation (Polypropylene Synthetic Rope, Polyester Synthetic Rope, Nylon Synthetic Rope, Polyethylene Synthetic Rope, Specialty Fibers Synthetic Rope) 
Industry Segmentation (Marine & Fishing , Sports and Leisure, Oil & Gas, Construction, Cranes) 
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 8: 400 USD——Trend (2017-2021)

Section 9: 300 USD——Product Type Detail

Section 10: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer

Section 11: 200 USD——Cost Structure

Section 12: 500 USD——Conclusion

 

Table of Contents:

Section 1 Synthetic Rope Product Definition 14 
Section 2 Global Synthetic Rope Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview 15 
2.1 Global Manufacturer Synthetic Rope Shipments 15 
2.2 Global Manufacturer Synthetic Rope Business Revenue 18 
2.3 Global Synthetic Rope Market Overview 21 
2.4 Regional Company Market Shre 22 
Section 3 Manufacturer Synthetic Rope Business Introduction 26 
3.1 Cortland Limited Synthetic Rope Business Introduction 26 
3.1.1 Cortland Limited Synthetic Rope Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016 26 
3.1.2 Cortland Limited Synthetic Rope Business Distribution by Region 27 
3.1.3 Cortland Limited Interview Record 27 
3.1.4 Cortland Limited Synthetic Rope Business Profile 28 
3.1.5 Cortland Limited Synthetic Rope Product Specification 28 
3.2 Wireco Worldgroup Inc Synthetic Rope Business Introduction 29 
3.2.1 Wireco Worldgroup Inc Synthetic Rope Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016 29 
3.2.2 Wireco Worldgroup Inc Synthetic Rope Business Distribution by Region 30 
3.2.3 Interview Record 30 
3.2.4 Wireco Worldgroup Inc Synthetic Rope Business Overview 31 
3.2.5 Wireco Worldgroup Inc Synthetic Rope Product Specification 31 
3.3 Samson Rope Technologies Inc Synthetic Rope Business Introduction 33 
3.3.1 Samson Rope Technologies Inc Synthetic Rope Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016 33 
3.3.2 Samson Rope Technologies Inc Synthetic Rope Business Distribution by Region 33 
3.3.3 Interview Record 34 
3.3.4 Samson Rope Technologies Inc Synthetic Rope Business Overview 34 
3.3.5 Samson Rope Technologies Inc Synthetic Rope Product Specification 35 
3.4 Bexco Synthetic Rope Business Introduction 35 
3.4.1 Bexco Synthetic Rope Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016 35 
3.4.2 Bexco Synthetic Rope Business Distribution by Region 36 
3.4.3 Interview Record 36 
3.4.4 Bexco Synthetic Rope Business Overview 37 
3.4.5 Bexco Synthetic Rope Product Specification 37 
3.5 Offshore and Trawl Supply (OTS) Synthetic Rope Business Introduction 38 
3.5.1 Offshore and Trawl Supply (OTS) Synthetic Rope Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016 38 
3.5.2 Offshore and Trawl Supply (OTS) Synthetic Rope Business Distribution by Region 39 
3.5.3 Interview Record 39 
3.5.4 Offshore and Trawl Supply (OTS) Synthetic Rope Business Overview 40 
3.5.5 Offshore and Trawl Supply (OTS) Synthetic Rope Product Specification 40 
3.6 Southern Ropes Synthetic Rope Business Introduction 41 
3.6.1 Southern Ropes Synthetic Rope Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016 41 
3.6.2 Southern Ropes Synthetic Rope Business Distribution by Region 42 
3.6.3 Interview Record 42 
3.6.4 Southern Ropes Synthetic Rope Business Overview 43 
3.6.5 Southern Ropes Synthetic Rope Product Specification 43 


 Continued…….

 

