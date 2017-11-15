Global Consumer and Business Robots 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Consumer and Business Robots Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”

This report provides in depth study of “Consumer and Business Robots market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Consumer and Business Robots Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Consumer and Business Robots market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

iRobot(US)

Proscenic(Taiwan)

Panasonic(Japan)

TOMEFON(Germany)

Philips(Netherlands)

Samsung(Korea)

Neato Robotics(US)

Ecovacs Robotics(China)

Haier(China)

Midea(China)

Fmart(China)

Xiaomi(China)

LG(Korea)

Sharp(Japan)

Matsutek(USA)

Fischertechnik(Germany)

Lego(US)

Modular Robotics(US)

Robotis(US)

Innovation First International(US)

Pitsco(US)

Parallax(US)

Evollve(US)

IFLYTEK(China)

Shenzhen JustGood Technology(China)

Abilix(China)

Gowild(China)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Consumer and Business Robots in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Home Cleaning Robot

Home Entertainment Rotot

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Consumer and Business Robots for each application, including

Home Use

Comercial Use

