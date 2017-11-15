Healthcare Supply Chain Management Europe Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and Deep survey & predict to 2022
The report provides in depth study of “Healthcare Supply Chain Management” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to organization
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Analysis And Forecast
Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Healthcare Supply Chain Management in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
McKesson
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Infor
HighJump
Manhattan Associates
JDA
TECSYS
Kinaxis
BluJay Solutions
Jump Technologies
LogiTag Systems
Market Segment by Countries, covering
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Market Segment by Type, covers
Software
Hardware
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Manufacturers
Providers
Distributors
Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Software
1.2.2 Hardware
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Manufacturers
1.3.2 Providers
1.3.3 Distributors
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 McKesson
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 McKesson Healthcare Supply Chain Management Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 McKesson News
2.2 SAP SE
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 SAP SE Healthcare Supply Chain Management Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 SAP SE News
2.3 Oracle Corporation
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Oracle Corporation Healthcare Supply Chain Management Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Oracle Corporation News
2.4 Infor
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Infor Healthcare Supply Chain Management Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Infor News
2.5 HighJump
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 HighJump Healthcare Supply Chain Management Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 HighJump News
Continued…….
