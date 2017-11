Global Data Storage Technologies 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Data Storage Technologies Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Data Storage Technologies Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Data Storage Technologies market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Data Storage Technologies Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies Data Storage Technologies in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

EMC Corporation

VMware

Sandisk Corporation

Nutanix

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems

Drobo

SimpliVity Corporation

IBM

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

Micron Technology

NetApp

Quantum Corporation

HGST

Avago Technologies

Tintri

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2484921-global-data-storage-technologies-market-professional-survey-report-2017

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Direct-Attached Storage

Cloud Storage

Storage Area Network

Network-Attached Storage

Unified Storage

Software-Defined Storage

By Application, the market can be split into

Business & Consulting

Media & Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Retail

BFSI

Telecommunications & ITES

Energy

Education & Research

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2484921-global-data-storage-technologies-market-professional-survey-report-2017

Table of Contents

Global Data Storage Technologies Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Data Storage Technologies

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Data Storage Technologies

1.1.1 Definition of Data Storage Technologies

1.1.2 Specifications of Data Storage Technologies

1.2 Classification of Data Storage Technologies

1.2.1 Direct-Attached Storage

1.2.2 Cloud Storage

1.2.3 Storage Area Network

1.2.4 Network-Attached Storage

1.2.5 Unified Storage

1.2.6 Software-Defined Storage

1.3 Applications of Data Storage Technologies

1.3.1 Business & Consulting

1.3.2 Media & Entertainment

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.3.6 BFSI

1.3.7 Telecommunications & ITES

1.3.8 Energy

1.3.9 Education & Research

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Data Storage Technologies

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Data Storage Technologies

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Data Storage Technologies

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Data Storage Technologies

…..

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Data Storage Technologies

8.1 EMC Corporation

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 EMC Corporation 2016 Data Storage Technologies Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 EMC Corporation 2016 Data Storage Technologies Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 VMware

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 VMware 2016 Data Storage Technologies Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 VMware 2016 Data Storage Technologies Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Sandisk Corporation

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Sandisk Corporation 2016 Data Storage Technologies Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Sandisk Corporation 2016 Data Storage Technologies Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Nutanix

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Nutanix 2016 Data Storage Technologies Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Nutanix 2016 Data Storage Technologies Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Toshiba Corporation

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Toshiba Corporation 2016 Data Storage Technologies Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Toshiba Corporation 2016 Data Storage Technologies Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Hitachi Data Systems

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Hitachi Data Systems 2016 Data Storage Technologies Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Hitachi Data Systems 2016 Data Storage Technologies Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Drobo

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Drobo 2016 Data Storage Technologies Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Drobo 2016 Data Storage Technologies Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 SimpliVity Corporation

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 SimpliVity Corporation 2016 Data Storage Technologies Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 SimpliVity Corporation 2016 Data Storage Technologies Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 IBM

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 IBM 2016 Data Storage Technologies Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 IBM 2016 Data Storage Technologies Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Hewlett-Packard Development Company

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 Hewlett-Packard Development Company 2016 Data Storage Technologies Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Hewlett-Packard Development Company 2016 Data Storage Technologies Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Micron Technology

8.12 NetApp

8.13 Quantum Corporation

8.14 HGST

8.15 Avago Technologies

8.16 Tintri

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2484921

Continued....

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)