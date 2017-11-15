Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Metal Roofing 2017 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2021”

Metal Roofing Market 2017

Metal roof is a roofing system made from metal pieces or tiles. Metal roof can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall. Metal roofs can be made from a variety of metals and alloys.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Metal Roofing in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

CertainTeed Roofing

BlueScope Steel Limited

Headwaters Inc

Nucor Building Systems

Tata Steel Europe

The OmniMax International, Inc

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

McElroy Metal, Inc.

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Bilka

Firestone Building Products

DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.

Drexel Metals Inc..

ATAS International, Inc.

Future Roof, Inc.

Pruszynski Ltd

Chief Industries

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

Reed’s Metals, Inc.

EDCO

Interlock Roofing

Balex Metal Sp

Jinhu Color Aluminum Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Steel Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Copper Roofing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Industrial Buildings



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Metal Roofing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Steel Roofing

1.2.2 Aluminum Roofing

1.2.3 Copper Roofing

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Buildings

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Industrial Buildings

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NCI Building Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Metal Roofing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 NCI Building Systems Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Kingspan Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Metal Roofing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Kingspan Group Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 CertainTeed Roofing

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Metal Roofing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 CertainTeed Roofing Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 BlueScope Steel Limited

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Metal Roofing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 BlueScope Steel Limited Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Headwaters Inc

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Metal Roofing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Headwaters Inc Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Nucor Building Systems

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Metal Roofing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Nucor Building Systems Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Tata Steel Europe

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Metal Roofing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Tata Steel Europe Metal Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 The OmniMax International, Inc

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Metal Roofing Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

……….

3 Global Metal Roofing Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Metal Roofing Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 Global Metal Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Metal Roofing Manufacturer Market Share

3.3.2 Top 6 Metal Roofing Manufacturer Market Share

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Metal Roofing Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Metal Roofing Sales by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1.2 Global Metal Roofing Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Metal Roofing Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Metal Roofing Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Metal Roofing Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.5 South America Metal Roofing Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Roofing Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

..…..Continued