India Toilet Cleaner Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2021

“India Toilet Cleaner Market Outlook, 2021”, the overall market for toilet cleaners is growing with more than 18% CAGR from last five years

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report gives an in-depth analysis of branded toilet cleaner market in India. Globally, toilet cleaners have become a matured category and growth in the developed world will be flat with declines in many key markets. Sales growth in the developing markets will be a more respectable one. Due to this, global manufacturers have now shifted their focus from developed countries to developing countries like India and China. The United Nations Children's Education Fund (UNICEF) states that almost 595 million people practice open defecation in India due to lack of access to proper sanitation.

The practice of open defecation is not limited to rural India. It is found in urban areas too where the percentage of people who defecate in the open is 12%, while in rural settings it is about 65%. As a result, India has a very low penetration of toilet cleaners which provides an attractive opportunity for global and domestic brands. Indian consumers still use proxy products for cleaning toilets such as phenyl, detergents, acids and bleaching powders. These local cleaners, such as phenyl, have a much bigger market than branded toilet cleaners.

According to “India Toilet Cleaner Market Outlook, 2021”, the overall market for toilet cleaners is growing with more than 18% CAGR from last five years. The market is further expected to grow with double digits in the next five years. Toilet cleaners are broadly divided into three product types' namely liquid toilet cleaners, in-cistern & rim block and others. Other products include toilet cleaning tablets, powder, spray etc. These are mostly imported in India and have negligible presence in the market. In-cisterns and rim blocks are growing very fast due to their enhanced cleaning methods and easy to use advantages. Liquid toilet cleaners dominate the market because of low unit prices and age old preference of consumers. Major companies in the market include Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, SC Johnson and Future Consumer Enterprise. Harpic, from Reckitt Benckiser, is the prominent brand in the toilet cleaner market along with other brands like Domex, Mr Muscle, Sani Fresh, Clean Mate, Sanit All and Clorox.

Toilet cleaners are mainly an urban category and thus they are more popular in urban markets. However, government's effort of building new toilets and growing sanitation awareness in rural areas has provided ample opportunities in rural markets. Manufacturers are expanding into tier II & III cities which are set to register robust growth in the forecast period. As far as sales channel is considered, toilet cleaning products are largely sold through modern retail stores like supermarkets, hypermarkets and malls. Traditional grocery stores are reluctant to store them on their shelves because of their high price and low probability of selling. Online sales of toilet cleaners remain negligible; however expected to grow in future due to rising mobile phone and internet penetration in the country.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of toilet cleaners in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

