Luxury Bedding Market 2017: Global Analysis by Key Players – WestPoint, Pacific Coast, Sferra, Frette, Sampedro

Luxury Bedding Market 2017

Bedding, also known as bedclothes or bed linen, is the materials laid above the mattress of a bed for hygiene, warmth,

protection of the mattress, and decorative effect. Bedding is the removable and washable portion of a human sleeping environment. Multiple sets of bedding for each bed will often be washed in rotation and/or changed seasonally to improve sleep comfort at varying room temperatures. In American English, the word bedding generally does not include the mattress, bed frame, or bed base (such as box-spring), while in British English it does. In Australian and New Zealand English, bedding is often called Manchester, in this report, we use American standards. And the Luxury Bedding.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Luxury Bedding in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

WestPoint

Pacific Coast

Hollander

Sferra

Frette

CRANE & CANOPY

Sampedro

ANICHINI

Luolai

John Cotton

DEA

Yvesdelorme

KAUFFMANN

1888 Mills

Fabtex

Remigio Pratesi

Canadian Down & Feather

K&R Interiors

Downlite

BELLINO

Garnier Thiebaut

Peacock Alley

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Three Piece-suit Bedclothes

Duvet

Pillow

Mattress Protectors

Other Objects

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Hotel

Other



