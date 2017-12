3D Laser Scanners - Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

The Global 3D Laser Scanners Market is valued at $3.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2015 to 2022

Report Sellers has added a new market research "3D Laser Scanners - Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)" to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.According to the report, the Global 3D Laser Scanners Market is valued at $3.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2015 to 2022.Short range scanner is experiencing rapid revenue growth and technological innovations. Long range scanners are being used in entertainment and construction industries. Medical and healthcare segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to adoption of 3D laser scanners. Reverse engineering services have extensive industrial applications in defense, automobile, aerospace, manufacturing, etc.Browse through the complete description and in-depth TOC on "Global 3D Laser Scanners Market"Report offering• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments• Market share analysis of the top industry players• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants• Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementsReport Segments:Scanner Types Covered:Laser 3D ScannersOptical scannersStructured Light 3D ScannersOther Scanner TypesVerticals Covered:Medical and healthcare• Neurosurgery• Dental• Orthopedics• Other Medical & Healthcare verticalsAutomotive• Cars• Other AutomotiveEnergy & Power• Wind Power• Petrochemicals• Hydro PowerAerospace & Defense• Space Exploration• Defense• Commercial AircraftTransportationArchitecture & Construction• Outdoor & Indoor Scanning• Plant ScanningArtifacts & Heritage PreservationGeospatialEntertainment and mediaIndustrial manufacturingTunnel & MiningOther Verticals• Utilities sectors• Pipe check solutions• Oil and gas• Historical site maintenance• Government• Forestry• Forensics• Entertainment & Media• Electronics• EducationProducts Covered:Portable Coordinate Measuring Machine (Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)) Based• Handheld• Articulated Arm Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)• Automated & Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) BasedTripod MountedDesktop & StationaryFixed Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)-Based• Horizontal Arm Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Based• Gantry Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Based• Bridge Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) BasedOther ProductsRanges Covered:Short range scannerMedium range scannersLong range scannersServices Covered:Quality inspectionFace body scanningReverse engineeringRapid prototypingVirtual SimulationOther ServicesOfferings Covered:Aftermarket ServiceHardwareRegions Covered:North America• US• Canada• MexicoEurope• Germany• France• Italy• UK• Spain• Rest of EuropeAsia Pacific• Japan• China• India• Australia• New Zealand• Rest of Asia PacificRest of the World• Middle East• Brazil• Argentina• South Africa• Egypt