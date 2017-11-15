3D Laser Scanners - Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)
The Global 3D Laser Scanners Market is valued at $3.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2015 to 2022RAIPUR, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Sellers has added a new market research “3D Laser Scanners - Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)” to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
According to the report, the Global 3D Laser Scanners Market is valued at $3.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2015 to 2022.
Short range scanner is experiencing rapid revenue growth and technological innovations. Long range scanners are being used in entertainment and construction industries. Medical and healthcare segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to adoption of 3D laser scanners. Reverse engineering services have extensive industrial applications in defense, automobile, aerospace, manufacturing, etc.
Browse through the complete description and in-depth TOC on “Global 3D Laser Scanners Market”
https://www.reportsellers.com/market-research-report/3D-Laser-Scanners---Global-Market-Outlook-2016-2022
Report offering
• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
• Market share analysis of the top industry players
• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Report Segments:
Scanner Types Covered:
Laser 3D Scanners
Optical scanners
Structured Light 3D Scanners
Other Scanner Types
Verticals Covered:
Medical and healthcare
• Neurosurgery
• Dental
• Orthopedics
• Other Medical & Healthcare verticals
Automotive
• Cars
• Other Automotive
Energy & Power
• Wind Power
• Petrochemicals
• Hydro Power
Aerospace & Defense
• Space Exploration
• Defense
• Commercial Aircraft
Transportation
Architecture & Construction
• Outdoor & Indoor Scanning
• Plant Scanning
Artifacts & Heritage Preservation
Geospatial
Entertainment and media
Industrial manufacturing
Tunnel & Mining
Other Verticals
• Utilities sectors
• Pipe check solutions
• Oil and gas
• Historical site maintenance
• Government
• Forestry
• Forensics
• Entertainment & Media
• Electronics
• Education
Products Covered:
Portable Coordinate Measuring Machine (Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)) Based
• Handheld
• Articulated Arm Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)
• Automated & Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Based
Tripod Mounted
Desktop & Stationary
Fixed Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)-Based
• Horizontal Arm Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Based
• Gantry Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Based
• Bridge Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Based
Other Products
Ranges Covered:
Short range scanner
Medium range scanners
Long range scanners
Services Covered:
Quality inspection
Face body scanning
Reverse engineering
Rapid prototyping
Virtual Simulation
Other Services
Offerings Covered:
Aftermarket Service
Hardware
Regions Covered:
North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• UK
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• New Zealand
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
• Middle East
• Brazil
• Argentina
• South Africa
• Egypt
For Sample please visit link given below on “Global 3D Laser Scanners Market”
https://www.reportsellers.com/market-research-report/3D-Laser-Scanners---Global-Market-Outlook-2016-2022
We have a large number of reports in Electrical & Electronics industry which can be accessed in the following link
https://www.reportsellers.com/sub-category/electrical-electronics-market-research-reports
About Report Sellers
Report Sellers is a premium market research service provider offering market reports in varied sectors. We have a team of experienced analysts and publishers who continuously track the latest trends in different industries.
Report Sellers is a brand of global repute and offers the best suited research services to its clients globally in the most satisfying manner. We have a strong network of industry experts who have successfully delivered complex research assignments in niche and top markets.
For more information, contact
Aditya Joshi
Report Sellers
Email: sales@reportsellers.com
Direct: +1-214-396-2385
Aditya Joshi
Report Sellers
+1-214-396-2385
email us here